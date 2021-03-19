Car raffle to benefit United Way of Yellowstone County

Underriner Motors has partnered with United Way of Yellowstone County to raffle off a 24-month lease for a 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL.

Ticket sales will begin on March 19 and the winner will be drawn on May 13 at 4 p.m.

Proceeds generated from raffle ticket sales will go directly to United Way of Yellowstone County’s Community Fund.

“Our raffle partnership is just one example of the enormous impact Underriner Motors' generosity has made in Billings. Through the years, the Underriners have made a positive difference in so many people’s lives,” said Kim Lewis, president and CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County. “While it is exciting to see someone win a new vehicle, the real winners are those families that will receive the boost they need as a result of the raffle. We are forever grateful to Bill, Mary and Blake and their team for making all of this possible.”