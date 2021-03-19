Car raffle to benefit United Way of Yellowstone County

Underriner Motors has partnered with United Way of Yellowstone County to raffle off a 24-month lease for a 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL.
Ticket sales will begin on March 19 and the winner will be drawn on May 13 at 4 p.m.
Proceeds generated from raffle ticket sales will go directly to United Way of Yellowstone County’s Community Fund.
“Our raffle partnership is just one example of the enormous impact Underriner Motors' generosity has made in Billings. Through the years, the Underriners have made a positive difference in so many people’s lives,” said Kim Lewis, president and CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County. “While it is exciting to see someone win a new vehicle, the real winners are those families that will receive the boost they need as a result of the raffle. We are forever grateful to Bill, Mary and Blake and their team for making all of this possible.”
Raffle tickets are for sale for $25 per ticket or 3 for $60 and may be purchased at www.uwyellowstone.org/60bdayblowout, United Way office, Underriner Motors, and select Billings Federal Credit Union locations. There will also be several opportunities to purchase tickets in person leading up to the May 13 drawing, follow the UWYC Facebook page for up-to-date information.
The Drive United car raffle is part of a massive "Birthday Blowout" celebration planned by United Way. Other activities include 60-minute volunteer opportunities, a diaper drive in partnership with Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and collecting 60 pints of blood and an online auction.