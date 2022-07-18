 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Carbon county deputy strikes 2 men while driving Sheriff's patrol vehicle, kills both

  • 0

A Carbon County police deputy killed two men in a traffic accident on Friday night, Montana Highway Patrol reports. The accident took place on Highway 212 near Roberts.

The two men killed were Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a press release. Shull was apparently helping a man on the side of the road when he was struck, according to a GoFundMe raising money for Shull’s family.

“While driving, Darren witnessed a motorcycle go down. In true Darren fashion, he pulled his car off to the side of the road and rushed to the motorcyclist’s side to start first aid. While trying to help the motorcyclist, Darren was hit by a car and did not survive his injuries,” the GoFundMe said. It is unknown if the motorcyclist was Beck.

People are also reading…

The deputy was driving a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle when they struck Shull and Beck. Where the deputy was going and the reason for the crash is unknown.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the incident’s investigation was disrupted by the Iron Horse Rodeo and a 21-car pileup near Hardin over the weekend. Further details are expected to be released in the next few days, Nelson said.

The deputy who killed the two men has been placed on administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated by outside agencies such as the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, McQuillan said.

“At this point in the investigation, it is of the utmost importance that we proceed with transparency and without the appearance of conflict,” McQuillan said in his press release. “To that end, I have asked for an independent coroner and outside agencies to investigate this tragic event.”

The two men who were killed were transported to Billings for an autopsy at the State Crime Lab, McQuillan said.

A public coroner’s inquest is expected to be held, and the deputy’s name will be released later, McQuillan said.

At least 83 people have died on Montana's roads so far in 2022, according to MHP data and recent reports. Despite a recent rise in fatal crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, deaths are down compared to this same time in 2021, which saw 108 deaths by this time, and 2020 with just over 90 deaths.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Six dead, several injured in I-90 crash

Six dead, several injured in I-90 crash

High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to a crash Friday afternoon involving multiple cars and possibly semi-trucks on Interstate 90 eastbound between 19 miles east of Billings to three miles west of Hardin.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tortoises at sanctuary hit by pink fire retardant during Northern California wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News