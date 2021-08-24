Carbon County ends public health contract, commissioners to take over management

Carbon County commissioners are taking over management of the county’s public health, which was until recently contracted with Beartooth Billings Clinic for services.

The change is meant to save money, said Commissioner Bill Bullock.

Prior to the pandemic, public health was managed by one full-time employee in addition to three-quarters of another position. Under the clinic, public health was temporarily supplemented with support staff during the pandemic.

Now, one full-time employee has been slated for the position with latitude for 0.5 or 0.75 of another position, Bullock said. The county encouraged the past public health team to apply for the county position, which led to the hiring of the past director of public health.

“(The decision) was a matter of good housekeeping,” said Bullock. “We looked for the best service for the best cost.”

With the growth of Beartooth Billings Clinic, it became clear it was no longer a perfect fit for public health services, according to Brandi Mains, director of operations and community services at the clinic.

“As Beartooth Billings Clinic has been growing we just decided at this time it would be best if we stepped away (from public health),” Mains said.