Carbon County orders restaurant, bar and other closures for a week starting Tuesday afternoon

The closure decision in Carbon County was made by Public Health Officer Dr. William George in coordination with the Carbon County Board of Health and the Carbon County COVID-19 incident management team. The assessment for the need to close affected businesses relied on consultations with area healthcare providers and a review of international data as and national disease prevention guidelines, according to the announcement.

The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has "given much thought to how this will impact business owners, employees and community members and fully understands the depth of the economic impact and inconvenience this order brings," the announcement says.

"The PHO (public health officer) feels this decision offers the best opportunity to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for community members and visitors."

The Carbon County press release noted the Carbon County Board of Health, through the Public Health Officer, has "the legal duty to protect citizens from the introduction and spread of communicable disease."

The Carbon County announcement comes a day after counties including Yellowstone, Missoula, Gallatin and Butte-Silverbow adopted similar measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Red Lodge Mountain announced on Sunday it would be closing for a week and reassessing its plan for the remainder of the ski season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Red Lodge Mountain closure applied to lift operations, food and beverages, mountain retail, repair and rental shops. Scheduled employees, including season and year-round, would be paid during the closure, according to Red Lodge Mountain.

