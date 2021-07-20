Carbon County searchers receive report of possible sighting of missing hiker

The last contact with Morell was on July 1, when she used a Garmin InReach satellite communicator to check in with family that evening. Red Lodge Search and Rescue has stated they believe Morell set out on the morning of July 2 and did not return to her campsite. That same day thunderstorms passed through the Beartooth Mountains, including where Morell may have been.

The possible sighting was recently reported to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, according to Hyfield. In relation to where Morell had camped, Hyfield described Spirit Mountain as somewhat far away, but "not so far away that it would be out of the realm of possibility."

"We don't want to leave that stone unturned if we can help it," Hyfield said.

Last weekend the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office helicopter was used to help insert three teams of search dogs into the Beartooth Mountains for a previously planned effort to try and search for human scent. The teams found nothing that could be tied to Morell. They did come across a pen and a mitten.

"But when we asked the family those didn't turn out to be Tate's," Hyfield said.