Carbon County sheriff releases additional details about suspected road rage shooting

"It sounds like there was a bunch of cars in a line as cars were passing each other," McQuillan said. "Basically there should have been other cars that should have been right there to potentially witness this. And another thing that would have stood out is the victim, after this happened, sped up to a very high rate of speed to try and get away."

The victim told the sheriff's office he did not recognize the vehicle or the person who shot at him.

Investigators were able to recover bullet fragments from the vehicle that was shot and also found tire tracks in the median where they believe the suspect vehicle turned around, according to McQuillan.

After the man whose vehicle had been shot had gained separation from the suspect vehicle he continued driving before calling 911. The sheriff said he guessed roughly 15 minutes that passed between the incident and the first call.

The sheriff's office was still seeking help from the public Monday identifying the suspect vehicle and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Evan Thompson by email at ethompson@co.carbon.mt.us or by calling and leaving a message at 406-445-7253.

