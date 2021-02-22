Carbon County sheriff releases additional details about suspected road rage shooting

As his agency is continuing to try and identify the vehicle involved in a suspected road rage shooting last Friday south of Laurel, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan shared additional details Monday about the incident in which a vehicle was shot multiple times while driving on U.S. Highway 310.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 310 near mile marker 49. The location has also been described as Highway 310 near Whitehorse Road, which is roughly 3.5 miles southwest of Laurel. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles involved were northbound heading from Rockvale towards Laurel at the time of the incident.
According to the sheriff a man driving an early 90s white passenger car with out of state license plates attempted to pass the suspect vehicle. The victim told law enforcement he thinks that is what set off the shooting.
The sheriff described the suspect as an elderly white male with white hair and a long white beard who was driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The suspect fired a handgun four times at the other car, striking it twice on the passenger side, according to incident reports McQuillan referenced as he discussed the shooting Monday.
After the shooting the suspect vehicle turned around in the median and started heading south on Highway 310, the sheriff said.
"It sounds like there was a bunch of cars in a line as cars were passing each other," McQuillan said. "Basically there should have been other cars that should have been right there to potentially witness this. And another thing that would have stood out is the victim, after this happened, sped up to a very high rate of speed to try and get away."
The victim told the sheriff's office he did not recognize the vehicle or the person who shot at him.
Investigators were able to recover bullet fragments from the vehicle that was shot and also found tire tracks in the median where they believe the suspect vehicle turned around, according to McQuillan.
After the man whose vehicle had been shot had gained separation from the suspect vehicle he continued driving before calling 911. The sheriff said he guessed roughly 15 minutes that passed between the incident and the first call.
The sheriff's office was still seeking help from the public Monday identifying the suspect vehicle and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Evan Thompson by email at ethompson@co.carbon.mt.us or by calling and leaving a message at 406-445-7253.