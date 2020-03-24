Carbon County starting county grocery delivery to at risk residents, people with COVID-19

Carbon County's COVID-19 Incident Management Team announced Tuesday it will offer a limited grocery shopping and delivery service for Carbon County residents who either have COVID-19 or would be at significant risk of contracting the virus.
The new program is being coordinated with Beartooth Market, Moon Lake Market, Valley Foods and Joliet Foods, according to an announcement posted to the county's Carbon Alert Facebook page.
Specific guidelines are in place for eligibility. A person must be a Carbon County resident and fall into one or more of the categories outlined in the announcement.
Those categories include: being age 65 or older, having significant medical conditions that place them at-risk under COVID-19 guidelines, or having a positive COVID-19 test.
"This program has been established only for those in the community who are at a significant risk to contract this disease or transmit it to other," the announcement says.
By noon Tuesday there were no known residents of Carbon County with a positive COVID-19 test, according to the state's COVID-19 website tracker.
Carbon County Incident Management also said in its Tuesday announcement that so far the county had no positive tests reported.
Deliveries will be made Monday, Wednesday and Friday and anyone wishing to use the service is asked to call 406-445-7258, and leave their name and phone number. A shopping and delivery coordinator is supposed to then contact the person within 24 hours of the message.
"Once shopping has been completed, you will be called with your cost and approximate time of delivery," the announcement says. Preferred method of payment is personal check, but cash is also acceptable.
