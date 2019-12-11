Angelica Castillo woke up at the Montana Rescue Mission Women and Children's Center on Wednesday not knowing she'd receive a gift that would change her life.
When she was driven to the Billings Career Center, she was surprised to learn she was the new owner of a car.
"I'm really grateful because it's not every day you get a free car," Castillo said.
Now, Castillo, 24, can take her 2-year-old son to preschool and get around safely in the winter weather. On Wednesday, she expressed appreciation to the students who fixed the car for her.
The car, a 2002 Buick Park Avenue, was spruced up by Billings Career Center students who participate in SkillsUSA, a national organization that promotes leadership abilities in youth.
The annual project has donated almost ten cars to those in need, said Ken Adams, automotive instructor at the Career Center. Every year, a car is donated to the group by a community member and is given to someone from the Montana Rescue Mission or the Women and Children's Shelter.
Students check the engine, brakes, steering, lights, tires and more, and do other repairs to make the car safe to drive.
This year, about 30 students worked on the car. They installed a new battery, windshield wipers, oil and air filters, and more. Students can use their skills to pursue careers as auto mechanics.
"It's a part of our community service project, so our kids realize that they can use their talents, skills and knowledge to do something good for someone who is less fortunate," Adams said.
Those who receive the donation are responsible for licensing and registering the car. Adams said past recipients of cars from the class have included families who have needed a car to get to work or to drive to a hospital for treatment.
Castillo moved to Billings from California and has lived in the shelter since July with her son. During the past few months, she has been saving up money for a car and a new home after she got a full-time job at Friendship House. With a car she can call her own, Castillo can focus on finding a new place to live.
She's in the process of getting her driver's license in the next month or so. She looks forward to taking her son to the park in the summertime and going grocery shopping.
"I just felt like my life hit rock bottom, and sometimes you have to go through things for good things to happen, and people don't ever really believe that," Castillo said. "It's true. Sometimes when you fall down it's just so you can pick yourself up and be a better you."