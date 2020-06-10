Caring neighbors pitch in to help Billings neighbor with yard care
Neighbor cleanup

Dan Carter, left, and his son Tate, center, along with neighbor Liz White, right, and other neighbors help remove overgrown trees and shrubs from the front of Gäer Enos' home on Princeton Avenue on Wednesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A group of Billings residents on Princeton Street in the College Subdivision could see their neighbor, Gäer Enos, was having trouble keeping up with caring for his front yard.

They worried a heavy storm could bring down the large tree branch growing next to his garage, and vines and shrubs were getting overgrown.

"We'd seen him struggling and wanted to help out," said Liz White, who lives across the street with her partner Michael Jones.

On Wednesday, a group of six neighbors gathered with hedge trimmers, a chainsaw, clippers and rakes and cleared out the overgrown vegetation.

Neighbor cleanup

Liz White, right, along with Dan Carter, center, and Michael Jones, left, and other neighbors help remove overgrown trees and shrubs from the front of Gäer Enos' home on Princeton Avenue on Wednesday.

A grateful Enos looked on from the garage.

"I am one lucky gentleman," he said.

Enos has had health issues that make it difficult for him to keep up with chores. He was overwhelmed with gratitude when White and his other neighbors, including Dan and Lynn Carter, approached him.

In just a few hours and a couple trips to the landfill, the crew had cleared and hauled away most of the branches.

