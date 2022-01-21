'Caring Through COVID': Documentary recognizes dedication and sacrifice of SCL Health caregivers

As Montana communities respond to the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health’s hospitals in the state —St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, and St. James Healthcare in Butte — are recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of caregivers and healthcare workers through a 30-minute documentary.

The documentary will air on the Montana Television Network in Billings, Miles City, Butte and Bozeman.

‘Caring Through COVID’ provides a profound view into the lives of nine SCL Health Montana caregivers over the last two years, and delivers a compelling storyline as the caregivers share their experiences in their own words, SCL Health said in a press release.

“Through this documentary, our hope is to honor the incredible dedication of our caregivers and thank them for their commitment to delivering compassionate care despite the many challenges they’ve overcome throughout the pandemic,” said Jen Alderfer, President of SCL Health Montana/ Wyoming and St. Vincent Healthcare. “The heart of a healthcare worker is compassionate, resilient, fierce, and caring, and it's what has carried us through COVID. Our caregivers live out our mission every day to improve the health of those we serve and we are forever grateful.”