'Caring Through COVID': Documentary recognizes dedication and sacrifice of SCL Health caregivers

As Montana communities respond to the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health’s hospitals in the state —St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, and St. James Healthcare in Butte — are recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of caregivers and healthcare workers through a 30-minute documentary.
The documentary will air on the Montana Television Network in Billings, Miles City, Butte and Bozeman.
‘Caring Through COVID’ provides a profound view into the lives of nine SCL Health Montana caregivers over the last two years, and delivers a compelling storyline as the caregivers share their experiences in their own words, SCL Health said in a press release.
“Through this documentary, our hope is to honor the incredible dedication of our caregivers and thank them for their commitment to delivering compassionate care despite the many challenges they’ve overcome throughout the pandemic,” said Jen Alderfer, President of SCL Health Montana/ Wyoming and St. Vincent Healthcare. “The heart of a healthcare worker is compassionate, resilient, fierce, and caring, and it's what has carried us through COVID. Our caregivers live out our mission every day to improve the health of those we serve and we are forever grateful.”
‘Caring Through COVID’ will premiere on KTVQ in Eastern Montana on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and will air a second time on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the documentary, SCL Health Montana hospitals are unveiling a photo display at its three care sites. The large photo displays are located in prominent areas at each hospital and feature portraits of caregivers in roles throughout the hospital. The associates featured have demonstrated outstanding care and dedication to SCL Health’s ministry.
Throughout the pandemic, SCL Health Montana and its charitable foundations have partnered with local schools to share notes of thanks from local students, providing gift cards and care items to all associates, and encouraging leaders and team members to use new and creative ways to personally thank each other.