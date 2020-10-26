Casino development gets green light from Billings City Council

Billings City Council approved the development of a new casino and the relocation of another at its Monday night meeting.
Both casinos will be built on Billings' West End and, because of their location, needed special approval from the council in order to do so.
Warden's Casino, a new development, will go in on the corner of West 32nd Street and King Avenue West. It'll take the place of a Liberty gas station there, which has been vacant for more than a year and sits in a small strip mall on the property.
Next door is Pie Guys pizzeria, which will partner with Warden's to offer food at the casino. Warden's has a prison theme and will use a "high-end designer" to develop the space, said owner Josh Benson.
"It's tastefully done," he said.
The council was required to give special permission to Warden's development; its location at the corner of King and 32nd puts it within 600 feet of a residential area, something that's typically barred by city code.
Following the approval of Warden's, the council then discussed Palagio’s Pub and Casino and its planned relocation from 1911 King Avenue West to 2499 Gabel Road. The council held a special review for Palagio's move, a requirement because the business has an all-liquor and gaming license.
Its move to Gabel will put Palagio's in a commercial industrial zone, a location well suited to the business, council members said. They unanimously approved the move.
The special approval requests from the casinos were part of a theme Monday night. A number of zone-change requests from a number of developments came before the council.
The council rejected a request from a developer looking to build a multi-family development near Boulder Elementary School and approved the development of a three-unit townhouse near Alderson Avenue and 12th Street West.
Finally, the council examined a change to the development being sought by the Yegen family on Grand Avenue near 32nd Street West. And it continued its discussion of striking an agreement with the Lockwood Water and Sewer District to facilitate the growth of the Lockwood Targeted Economic Development District east of the city.
