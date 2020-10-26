Casino development gets green light from Billings City Council

Billings City Council approved the development of a new casino and the relocation of another at its Monday night meeting.

Both casinos will be built on Billings' West End and, because of their location, needed special approval from the council in order to do so.

Warden's Casino, a new development, will go in on the corner of West 32nd Street and King Avenue West. It'll take the place of a Liberty gas station there, which has been vacant for more than a year and sits in a small strip mall on the property.

Next door is Pie Guys pizzeria, which will partner with Warden's to offer food at the casino. Warden's has a prison theme and will use a "high-end designer" to develop the space, said owner Josh Benson.

"It's tastefully done," he said.

The council was required to give special permission to Warden's development; its location at the corner of King and 32nd puts it within 600 feet of a residential area, something that's typically barred by city code.