Casino locations become focal point for Billings zoning code overhaul

For more than three years, planners and staffers at city hall have grappled over how best to direct the future growth of Billings to better reflect the priorities of city leaders.
Much of that work is distilled in a complete reworking of the city's zoning code called Project Re:Code. A finished draft of the newly reworked code went before city council in November and the 11-person group has spent the month debating its merits and making adjustments to some its regulations.
On Monday, the council approved a first reading of the draft in a 9-2 vote with the expectation that council members will make more tweaks next month during a second reading. The new code will take effect later this year if it receives council approval, which could happen as early as this spring.
On Monday, city administrator Chris Kukulski implored the council to approve Re:Code's first reading so the process of reworking city zoning codes could continue.
"Our economic growth depends on our ability to retain and attract a skilled workforce," he said.
One of the biggest factors in making Billings — or any city — attractive to new workers and college students is its "built environment," Kukulski said.
"Design and quality of neighborhoods and business districts help retain and attract citizens, investors and students," he said. "We're in a competition for skilled and talented residents and college students."
The purpose of Project Re:Code is to foster smart growth in Billings and the development and preservation of attractive neighborhoods and business districts, he said.
A sticking point in that discussion as the council has grappled with in the draft code for the last month is how Re:Code adjusts the zoning regulations for casinos, and to a lesser extent bars and taverns.
"The whole idea is for things to change eventually," said city planner Wyeth Friday.
The mechanisms within zoning codes to affect those changes are called triggers and Project Re:Code has updated its triggers to better address Billings' proliferation of casinos that now sit close to residential areas.
To do that, the new draft code stipulates that casinos, bars and taverns located in zones in which they don't conform would have to move to a location where they conform with code if they were abandoned or destroyed by fire or natural disaster.
Under the draft code, newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools. Casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed at least 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street.
On Monday the council made some adjustments. The draft code initially gave casinos and bars six months to reopen in the event that they were abandoned. Council changed the requirement to one year.
A move to change the distance requirement for casinos located near neighborhoods was ultimately shot down.
Council member Pam Purinton proposed changing the 350-foot requirement for casinos to a 150-foot requirement. Bars and other small drinking establishments are required to be 150 feet from neighborhoods under the new draft code.
Grand Avenue is used by city staff as the example for the new distance requirements. From 9th Street West to 54th Street West, Grand Avenue has 22 bars or casinos; under the new code only five of those establishments would be in compliance with the new requirements.
Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator, estimated that if the requirement were reduced to 150 feet an additional five casinos on Grand would be able to stay if the new code were adopted.
Support wasn't there for her motion as other council members talked about the number of calls they get regularly from residents complaining about the number of casinos in Billings and the their close proximity to neighborhoods.
City planners, along with a steering committee of two dozen public officials, business owners, developers and residents spent the last three years updating and overhauling the code.
The group held public meetings throughout the three-year process, including a series of seven public hearings held before the city's planning commission over the summer and fall.
