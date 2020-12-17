Casino locations become focal point for Billings zoning code overhaul

"Design and quality of neighborhoods and business districts help retain and attract citizens, investors and students," he said. "We're in a competition for skilled and talented residents and college students."

The purpose of Project Re:Code is to foster smart growth in Billings and the development and preservation of attractive neighborhoods and business districts, he said.

A sticking point in that discussion as the council has grappled with in the draft code for the last month is how Re:Code adjusts the zoning regulations for casinos, and to a lesser extent bars and taverns.

"The whole idea is for things to change eventually," said city planner Wyeth Friday.

The mechanisms within zoning codes to affect those changes are called triggers and Project Re:Code has updated its triggers to better address Billings' proliferation of casinos that now sit close to residential areas.

To do that, the new draft code stipulates that casinos, bars and taverns located in zones in which they don't conform would have to move to a location where they conform with code if they were abandoned or destroyed by fire or natural disaster.