 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrate Freedom event with fireworks returns to MetraPark July 4
top story

Celebrate Freedom event with fireworks returns to MetraPark July 4

Metra Fireworks

In 2020, the Celebrate Freedom fireworks show put on by Harvest Church lights up the sky from the upper parking lot of MetraPark.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

MetraPark will again host Harvest Church’s Celebrate Freedom event Sunday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

The annual celebration moved to MetraPark last year after being held many years in Castlerock Park.

The event’s 35-minute fireworks show will begin around 10 p.m. and be choreographed to music by Pyro F/X. Music accompanying the fireworks will be broadcast on Kiss FM at 97.1 and Cat Country at 102.9.

The fireworks will be launched from MetraPark’s upper parking lot and visitors are asked to park elsewhere, including in the lower lot, in the fairgrounds, and in the parking lot of nearby Target.

Metra Fireworks

In 2020, the Celebrate Freedom fireworks show put on by Harvest Church lights up the sky from the upper parking lot of MetraPark.

At least seven food trucks will be parked in the fairgrounds area, including Opa Grill, The Local Berry, Taste of Asia, Snowie Shaved Ice, Mountain Mudd Espresso, Honey Bee Lemonade and Santanahs. Visitors may gather at MetraPark’s pond area to heard live music from the Brickhouse Band and are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Celebrate Freedom preparation

in 2020,, Jamie Stumpf with PYRO F/X sets up rows of mortars in preparation for the Celebrate Freedom fireworks show in the upper parking lot of MetraPark on Friday. The fireworks show is put on by Harvest Church and will start after dark on July 4. Brittney Martello with PYRO F/X said an advantage of moving the show from Castlerock Park, where it normally takes place, to MetraPark is that larger shells can be used.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These ancient Moroccan granaries could be the world’s oldest banks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News