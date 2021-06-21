Celebrate Freedom event with fireworks returns to MetraPark July 4

MetraPark will again host Harvest Church’s Celebrate Freedom event Sunday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

The annual celebration moved to MetraPark last year after being held many years in Castlerock Park.

The event’s 35-minute fireworks show will begin around 10 p.m. and be choreographed to music by Pyro F/X. Music accompanying the fireworks will be broadcast on Kiss FM at 97.1 and Cat Country at 102.9.

The fireworks will be launched from MetraPark’s upper parking lot and visitors are asked to park elsewhere, including in the lower lot, in the fairgrounds, and in the parking lot of nearby Target.

At least seven food trucks will be parked in the fairgrounds area, including Opa Grill, The Local Berry, Taste of Asia, Snowie Shaved Ice, Mountain Mudd Espresso, Honey Bee Lemonade and Santanahs. Visitors may gather at MetraPark’s pond area to heard live music from the Brickhouse Band and are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

