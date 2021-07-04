'Celebrate Freedom' fireworks show returns to Metra

For the second year, the Harvest Church-sponsored “Celebrate Freedom” fireworks show will take place at MetraPark Sunday evening for Billings’ premiere Fourth of July festival.

“We just love to help out our community,” Rachel Woosey, Celebrate Freedom director said. “Our show is just a gift to the city to enjoy our freedom.”

The free event, featuring a 35-minute fireworks show after sunset put on by PYRO F/X, continues the trend of expanding the series each year. Harvest is also providing food trucks and live music, starting at 7 p.m.

Hundreds of volunteers worked during the week to set up the event. The fireworks will be paired with music simultaneously broadcast over speakers in the park and on 97.1 KISS FM and 102.9 Cat Country radio.

Food trucks and MetraPark concessions will be available onsite. Local R&B group The Brickhouse Band will be playing before the display starts. Woosey said the show, which in the past happened at Castlerock Park, still doesn’t have all of the pre-pandemic amenities.

“Usually we would have bouncy houses and more interactive events,” she said. “But we planned this out several months in advance, and on top of that people are still COVID-19 weary.”