This House of Books, Montana PBS and 4:08 Productions have a new documentary offering an intimate look at the life and work of Ivan Doig, the iconic Montana author whose novels and memoirs depict a rugged and authentic American West.

Doig's most famous work, "This House of Sky," a 1979 National Book Award finalist, is particularly meaningful for the bookstore, as it is the genesis for its name. Doig died shortly before the founding of the bookstore, and his widow Carol gave her blessing to the bookstore's name.

"Landscapes of a Western Mind," the new documentary, takes its name from the book as well — in this case the subtitle — and the filmmakers have chosen to highlight Doig’s life and work. It will be screened at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Babcock Theatre in downtown Billings.

“Ivan’s life — like his work — was filled with complexity, beauty, hardship and hard work," said director/co-producer and Montana native Nic Davis ("Enormous: The Gorge Story" and founder of 4:08 Productions). "This film aims to capture these elements, while weaving in what Doig called ‘the poetry under the prose.' We hope it honors the legacy it left behind.”

"While we appreciate the historical sweep and family sagas of his novels, it is his nonfiction that will always have our heart, and we feel privileged to co-host this documentary screening with Montana PBS and the Babcock Theatre," the bookstore announced. "Join us for a special, free-admission screening of this film honoring one of the godfathers of Montana literature. This House of Books will be on hand selling Doig’s books."