Celebrate safely with fireworks this Fourth of July

Celebrations for the Fourth of July have started early for Billings, with the thunders and pops echoing within city limits.
Despite the Billings city code prohibiting the sale, possession and use of fireworks within its limits, the town has joined dozens of others in hosting nightly unsanctioned displays for the past week. Leading up to Independence Day, law enforcement and vendors offer their safety tips.
“Hopefully people will use common sense. Don’t look down the tube if it doesn’t go off,” said Capt. Daniel Paris with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
In its most recent fireworks report from June 2019 to June 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission listed 12 deaths nationwide related to the recreational use fireworks. However, that same report tracked fireworks sending nearly 10,000 people to the emergency room.
In Billings, a 32-year-old man died as a result of misusing fireworks July 4, 2015.
In July 2018, the Billings Fire Department doused three grass fires started by fireworks. From July 4-5 of that year, firefighters responded to 144 calls. In 2019, fireworks caused a fire that burned through a garage and a truck, resulting in $100,000 worth of damage.
“Be mindful of where you’re detonating them, because if a fire is ignited from where embers fall, you could be held liable,” Paris said.
Fire Marshall Mike Spini said anything that leaves the ground could be a potential fire hazard, which includes mortars and rockets. Anyone launching their own fireworks should have a bucket of water or hose handy.
"Duds are always a big issue, too. if you’ve got a dud, leave it alone for 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water," he said.
While safety concerns regarding the possible spread of COVID-19 canceled fireworks displays across the country, fireworks vendors have experienced a surge in sales during the past month. With the only sanctioned fireworks shows in Yellowstone County taking place at MetraPark in Billings and at an undisclosed location in Laurel on July 4, local vendors have seen sales similarly skyrocket.
“There have been more sales here during our first three days of opening this year than there have been of any year in the past,” said Jane Weber, the owner and operator of Patriot Discount Fireworks in Yellowstone County for the past 15 years. “I think people are just wanting to get out and enjoy themselves finally after being cooped up for so long.”
For safety, Weber said that all kids should be wear eye protection while watching fireworks to block out any possible stray embers. For anyone setting off 200-gram fireworks or heavier, she said to use a concrete block to ensure they stay upright.
“Just be smart. These are fireworks. They are plenty of fun, but they are explosives,” she said.
The fireworks show at MetraPark will be a drive-in event only, and the Billings Fire Department will close down public areas along the Rims starting at 6 a.m. July 4.
