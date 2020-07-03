Celebrate safely with fireworks this Fourth of July

“Be mindful of where you’re detonating them, because if a fire is ignited from where embers fall, you could be held liable,” Paris said.

Fire Marshall Mike Spini said anything that leaves the ground could be a potential fire hazard, which includes mortars and rockets. Anyone launching their own fireworks should have a bucket of water or hose handy.

"Duds are always a big issue, too. if you’ve got a dud, leave it alone for 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water," he said.

While safety concerns regarding the possible spread of COVID-19 canceled fireworks displays across the country, fireworks vendors have experienced a surge in sales during the past month. With the only sanctioned fireworks shows in Yellowstone County taking place at MetraPark in Billings and at an undisclosed location in Laurel on July 4, local vendors have seen sales similarly skyrocket.

“There have been more sales here during our first three days of opening this year than there have been of any year in the past,” said Jane Weber, the owner and operator of Patriot Discount Fireworks in Yellowstone County for the past 15 years. “I think people are just wanting to get out and enjoy themselves finally after being cooped up for so long.”