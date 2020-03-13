Central coronavirus testing center coming to Yellowstone County, but details murky

Yellowstone County health officials are planning to create a centralized testing center for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, but where the center will be or when it might be operational is uncertain.

Tests for the virus still require a doctor's order, which will continue going forward, said RiverStone Health CEO John Felton, who spoke for Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command on Friday.

President Donald Trump also announced Friday that drive-thru testing based around major retail chains would become available across the country, but Felton was unaware of Trump's announcement when rolling out the centralized testing center concept.

Felton spoke to uncertainty about testing and about the general outbreak.

"People really want a certain answer," he said. "Those of us who are in the middle of it don't have any certainty."

Testing is still being done at hospitals, Felton said, and only people who doctors suspect may have COVID-19 will be tested.