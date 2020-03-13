Central coronavirus testing center coming to Yellowstone County, but details murky

Yellowstone County health officials are planning to create a centralized testing center for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, but where the center will be or when it might be operational is uncertain.
Tests for the virus still require a doctor's order, which will continue going forward, said RiverStone Health CEO John Felton, who spoke for Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command on Friday.
President Donald Trump also announced Friday that drive-thru testing based around major retail chains would become available across the country, but Felton was unaware of Trump's announcement when rolling out the centralized testing center concept.
Felton spoke to uncertainty about testing and about the general outbreak.
"People really want a certain answer," he said. "Those of us who are in the middle of it don't have any certainty."
Testing is still being done at hospitals, Felton said, and only people who doctors suspect may have COVID-19 will be tested.
He recommended people not flood hospitals if they have a bit of a cough, but to seek medical care if they're ill enough that they would have before the coronavirus outbreak, or simply stay home if they feel sick but wouldn't have sought out care before the outbreak.
It's also a good idea to call a health care provider before visiting, Felton said.
For most, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The best way to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus is to practice good hygiene habits. That means frequently washing your hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you are sick.
The virus mainly spreads through person-to-person contact, typically from respiratory droplets, like when a sick person sneezes or coughs.
The CDC recommends you frequently wash your hands after you have been in a public place; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; or before touching your face or eating.
You should wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. That’s about the time it takes to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice though.
Washing your hands is preferable to hand sanitizer, but use hand sanitizer if you can't wash your hands. People are also advised to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
RiverStone Health also advised people avoid large crowds, maintain social distance, avoid crowded enclosed spaces, and avoid handshakes and hugs to prevent disease spread.
It's also wise to frequently clean “high-touch” surfaces in homes and workplaces by disinfecting doorknobs, handles, keyboards, railings, remote controls, table tops and counters.
With details unsettled about the testing center, Felton was uncertain about whether it could also be used for patient care.
It's unclear when Montana could see the increase of available tests promised by Trump on Friday. Felton said there was no timeline for increasing testing in Yellowstone County.
Montana has recorded results for only 55 tests, all of which have been negative. Currently, samples are sent to Helena for evaluation.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the federal coronavirus task force, said the U.S. can test 15,000 to 20,000 patients per day, but added that the number would increase “very soon.”
Felton also applauded a spate of cancellations of large group events, like Billings' St. Patrick's Day Parade, and encouraged people to avoid such gatherings.
"It's better to start early than to start late," he said.
However, he also didn't criticize the Montana High School Association for continuing its state basketball tournament, with fans in attendance, despite the cascading cancellations of collegiate and professional athletic events.
Felton said that if health officials forced the shutdown of large events, it would be a "very significant step," and that "we feel like we're ahead of the curve" by encouraging people to avoid large groups.
He also recommended that healthy people practice "social distancing." It doesn't mean to self-isolate, but rather to keep people at a bit of a distance when interacting with them — "make your bubble a little bigger," Felton said.
If you know of a canceled event not listed here, please contact The Gazette at citynews@billingsgazette.com.