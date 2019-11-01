The century-old St. Francis Upper Catholic school building, known as the Fratt building, was sold this week after being up for sale since 2017.
The buyer is Fagg Family Properties, a partnership consisting of multiple family members including Grant Fagg; Sherril Fagg Burke; Russ Fagg, a former Billings district judge; and Harrison Fagg, who developed the Granite Tower.
The building and its land was sold for $750,000, which included a $250,000 donation to the Billings Catholic School Foundation. The foundation was responsible for selling the property along with the undeveloped land located north and south of the building.
Billings Catholic Schools consulted the 434 heirs to the property after the school closed in 2017, and the foundation was able to acquire a title in March 2018 to sell the building.
“There’s so much history in that building,” said Janyce Haider, Billings Catholic Schools Foundation president. “When you walk through it, you can feel it.”
Fagg Family Properties doesn’t have concrete plans for the building, but are open to different opportunities, Russ Fagg said. The building could be used as office rental space or possible office condominiums.
In total, the building has three floors, 10 classrooms, a library and band room totaling 19,000 square feet. Two bathrooms are located in the basement.
A firm specializing in residential development has been hired to complete the housing study for the site as well, Russ Fagg said. The Faggs have completed financial projections for the property that will determine if the property will see either commercial or residential development.
A clearer picture of the future of the property will wrap up in a month or two, Fagg said.
The family was impressed with the building’s condition and maintenance. With a solid foundation and some interior remodeling, there are many possibilities.
“There’s a huge potential to do something there that will benefit the downtown community,” Fagg said.
The building has remained the same since it was built in 1918. From 1918 to 1985, Haider said that the school served kids in grades one through eight. From 1985 to 2017, the school served grades seven and eight. Katherine Fratt, whose donations were responsible for the building’s construction, died in 1917.
In August 2017, kids were transferred over to the newly-constructed St. Francis Catholic School on Colton Avenue. The $17.5 million project better serves students from pre-high-school grade levels, she said, and the Fratt building’s sale will help pay back their loan for construction.
Haider noted that the Fratt Building did not have a gym, cafeteria or nurse’s office. Students would be bused to Billings Central Catholic High School for gym classes and extracurricular activities and would use St. Patrick Co-Cathedral as a lunch space.
The new school now meets a more modern school’s criteria.
“It just didn’t meet the needs of the kids,” Haider said.
Now, the building’s legacy will live on through new owners and the new Catholic school will serve future generations.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Haider said.