Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich announced this week she will retire at the end of 2023. Rimrock is the largest substance use disorder and mental health center in the region and employs nearly 200 people and serves over 1800 patients per year.

Kosovich took over at Rimrock 12 years ago and is described as a "transformational leader" who has continued Rimrock’s 55-year legacy of providing life-changing care for those experiencing substance use disorders and mental health challenges. Kosovich has been at the forefront of advocating for innovation and improvements in how treatment is delivered.

"We have been so fortunate to have Lenette as our CEO for the past 12 years," said Rimrock Board Chair, Shane Heigis. "She has been a visionary, taking this organization to the next level. We wish Lenette the best in her retirement and her future endeavors."

Rimrock recently announced it will build a new 5-acre state-of-the-art campus in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. Under the leadership of Kosovich, this project has taken shape and will be ready to serve our community in 2025.

Kosovich is the past president of the statewide Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana and a frequent expert for our elected officials on the impact of substance use disorders and mental health, including testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Finance Health Sub-Committee. She is also a long-time community supporter serving on the Billings Chamber Board, MSUB Foundation Board, and the Community Advisory Council for the new Rocky Vista Medical School.

"Leading this amazing team and serving our community has been the biggest honor of my professional career," Kosovich said. "I know that I leave Rimrock in the hands of some of the most experienced and caring professionals in our field. I also hope that the next CEO of Rimrock experiences the same level of community support that I have had, and I can’t wait to see the new Rimrock and all the good that will be accomplished for those in need."