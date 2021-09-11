Ceremonies in Yellowstone County preserve the memory of 9/11

The memories and sentiment of the day that two passenger jets brought down the World Trade Center, a third smashed into the Pentagon and a fourth went down in rural Pennsylvania remained vivid 20 years later for Yellowstone County residents Saturday.

Throughout the county, politicians and first responders paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 killed Sept. 11, 2001, and the thousands more killed and wounded in the war that followed. Along with remembering the lives lost, speakers at several events also reminded audiences of the unity that followed the chaos.

“The biggest takeaway that I have from 9/11 was how this nation suddenly pulled together. We were a giant community of common purpose, and that made me proud,” said Lew Kosich, a former Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and a graduate of Billings Senior High who spoke at the Montana 9/11 Memorial at Montana State University Billings’ City College.