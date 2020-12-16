 Skip to main content
Ceremony to honor victims of alcohol-related crashes

Angel Tree ceremony

Families and law enforcement members gather in 2019 at the Yellowstone County Courthouse to place two new ornaments on the DUI Task Force Angel Tree to honor those who lost their lives in alcohol related crashes. This year's ceremony will take place in Room 608 of the Yellowstone County Courthouse at noon on Thursday.

The Yellowstone County DUI Task Force will host the annual Angel Tree/Award of Merit Ceremony in Judge Moses’ Courtroom, Room 608 in the Yellowstone County Courthouse, at noon on Thursday.

The Angel Tree ceremony honors victims who lost their lives in an alcohol-related car crash in Yellowstone County. According to a press release from the task force, this year’s honorees include Gary Elmo Phelan Sr. and Hayley Hutzenbiler. Their names will be added to the victim’s plaque that is displayed in the Court House in memory of innocent victims of alcohol related crashes in Yellowstone County.

The Award of Merit Ceremony will recognize individuals in law enforcement and community members for their outstanding contributions to DUI awareness and enforcement throughout the year.

The Awards of Merit for 2020 will be presented to:

  • Ofﬁcer Eric Schnelbach, Billings Police Department.
  • Sergeant Harrison Gillen, Yellowstone County Sheriffs Ofﬁce.
  • Officer Jackson Booth, Laurel Police Department.
  • Trooper Brennan Plucker, Montana Highway Patrol.
  • Victoria Callender, community member.
