The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis told a crowd gathered at Montana State University Billings on Thursday that he was eager to have a lively discussion.
Neel Kashkari is president of the Ninth Federal Reserve District in Minneapolis, one of 12 nationwide, and was also in Billings on Thursday as part of a regular pilgrimage he takes each year to visit the six states in his district.
"It's a huge honor to have such a distinguished guest," said William Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank and director of the Minneapolis Fed Helena Branch.
At the start of the event Dan Edelman, MSUB's chancellor, told the crowd that Kashkari wanted the hard questions, and the crowd did not disappoint. The first question had to do with the specifics of current short-term money markets and how they were affected by the 2008 financial crisis.
For an hour, questions ranged from the deeply technical to the surprisingly philosophical. At one point, Kashkari was asked if he believed home ownership was still the American dream.
Kashkari simply stated that home ownership is a complex and individualized decision that people have to make for themselves.
Asked to give his thoughts on cryptocurrency — money that exists purely in digital form — and its potential impact on the economy by competing with U.S. currency, Kashkari told the crowd of his concern about people who get scammed by the various and increasing forms of crypto.
"I don't have any concerns with crypto competing with the dollar," Kashkari said.
Most of the Q&A session Thursday steered clear of politics. The closest it got was when Kashkari was asked about the economic outlook of countries that tie their currencies to the dollar.
Kashkari explained that countries with traditionally unstable economies will tie their currencies to the dollar for stability. These countries have had a history of politicians pressuring their financial institutions to lower interest rates as a way to make short-term political gains, which, in the long-term, weakens and destabilizes their economies.
The U.S. learned after its economic crises in the late 1960s and 1970s that the Federal Reserve needed to operate independently of political pressure — to raise and lower interests rates as it saw fit — if the country was going to secure long-term economic strength, he said.
Earlier in the hour, after discussing some of the factors that led to the 2008 economic crisis, he cautioned his listeners to pay attention to the economy.
"We all have a way of forgetting these lessons," he said.