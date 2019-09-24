The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Billings Alliance are embracing a crime prevention strategy the police department put into practice last year.
The strategy, called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, focuses on things like keeping vegetation trimmed back and ensuring sufficient lighting in publicly accessible areas outside of businesses or homes.
The goal is to keep lines of sight clear and to remove potential hiding or loitering places.
The Billings Police Department adopted the strategy in 2018 and has been using it to conduct safety assessments for home and business owners through its volunteer-led Crime Prevention Center.
Now, the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Billings Alliance are both sending a representative to training later this year at the National Institute of Crime Prevention. They’ll then conduct assessments for members of their organizations.
Mark Johnson, a retired Bozeman police officer who now works for security business Vantage Point, explained the strategy at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting at MetraPark on Tuesday.
Johnson said the strategy aims to curb thefts, burglaries, vandalism, alcohol-related crimes and robberies.
He also pitched it as a way to ward off stranger attacks and keep employees and customers safe while walking to their cars at night.
But Police Chief Rich St. John said stranger violence in Billings is rare, and while good lighting and other environmental factors play a role, basic situational awareness is the best tool to fight it.
St. John said the prevention strategy comes into play more often in deterring property crimes, vagrancy or public intoxication.
“You’re basically making the environment undesirable to hang out there and do the things that they do,” St. John said. “That makes people move on, they go do something else, which improves the presentation of the downtown, which improves public safety.”