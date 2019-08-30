Friday looks to be slightly cooler with a chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The weekend is forecast to be dry and hot.
In Friday afternoon there is a 25% chance of rain, with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Going into the evening the low is 56, and there's another chance for showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.
On Saturday the high is 88 degrees with a nightly low of 59 degrees. Saturday sees a high of 93, with a nightly low of 61. Both days are predicted to be dry, with low chances of precipitation.
Labor Day will be hot and sunny with a high near 90.