Changing the trajectory: High-tech high school in tiny Winifred is philanthropist’s latest gift to his hometown

"There are a lot of people who don't make very much money but they give a lot of themselves," he said.

He added that part of his effort to give back is to express gratitude for the help he's been given over his life.

"There are a lot of people who are no longer with us anymore that you wish you could just tell them how great an influence they were, and how wonderful something they did for you was that you didn't recognize it or you didn't appreciate it or you didn't say anything when it happened," he said. "Well that's kind of what has brought me along."

Asbjornson said he doesn't want Winifred to go the way of some other small towns. "I'm trying to change the trajectory of the town," he said. "...I try with what I do there to try and make the town more of a pleasant place for the people who live there.

"And I've given it a future, and I think in Winifred's case I may not have given it a full future but I've certainly changed the trajectory of the town considerably by what I've done."

Construction has already brought an uptick in business for the hotel in town and at the grocery store, and businesses could see bigger increases as construction picks up steam this summer. In a typically year hunting season is one of the busiest times for Winifred businesses.