Changing the trajectory: High-tech high school in tiny Winifred is philanthropist’s latest gift to his hometown

Big changes are underway in the small central Montana town of Winifred, where a man who grew up there has committed millions of dollars for a school that will transform the face of local education in the rural community.
To Montana State University students, particularly those studying engineering, Norm Asbjornson's name may already ring a bell. On the Bozeman university's campus stands Norm Asbjornson Hall, a $53 million building for the engineering school and honors college that was financed almost entirely by a gift from Asbjornson to his alma mater.
Winifred is situated some 204 miles of road away, with about 40 of those miles stretching north from Lewistown with some of the drive passing through rolling hills watched over by cattle and the Judith Mountains.
The new Winifred School is being built over the current building that educates students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and the completed project will actually incorporate some parts of the current school building built in 1938. The school's student body is at around 110, with larger graduating classes typically having 10 students. The new building will have capacity for the school to double the student body. The population of the town is about 200, with another 100 or so people living in outlying areas nearby.
When completed, the new school building will include, among other things, advanced geothermal heating and cooling systems, a new indoor basketball court, an exercise center, a turf field and a new science tech art and engineering wing that will have space for a wood shop, metal shop and an ag lab including a vertical hydroponic farm.
The building will also have space for some of the traditional elements of the school, including a wall that has traditionally held framed individual portraits of every student to have graduated from Winifred going back to the 1920s, with some gaps owing to war years.
The plan right now is for construction to wrap up in August 2022. Several temporary trailers have been set up to account for classrooms that are closed during construction, and looky-loos have been streaming by the school to take in the buzzing construction site since workers broke ground in March.
'Literally world class'
The Winifred school project was designed by Billings-based architecture firm A&E Design and construction is led by primary contractor Dick Anderson Construction. Dusty Eaton, the CEO and principal at A&E, said the school will be "literally world class" and a "game changer."
It's not the first time Eaton and A&E have worked with Asbjornson, who for years has lived in Oklahoma. Eaton and A&E were also involved in designing the engineering hall at MSU. Asbjornson, by Eaton's description, is the rare kind of client who accepts the possibility of failure as a part of achieving success.
"He said 'I want a team of innovators. I want people who are going to challenge me to the point of failure, I want this project to push the envelope," Eaton said. "And if we fail a little bit in certain areas, that's OK. We fail, we learn and we move forward. But we have to rip the rearview mirror off, because we're not going that way."
Asbjornson, 85, lives in Tulsa now but during the Great Depression it was Winifred where he grew up with his family, including his father who worked as a mechanic and was also the mayor. Asbjornson studied engineering at MSU and his financial success skyrocketed after founding and leading AAON, a company that engineers, manufactures and markets commercial HVAC equipment and employs more than 1,000 people.
The school is just the latest contribution Asbjornson has made to Winifred. Some of the red roofs in town hint at the extent of his other projects, including the Winifred International Suites Hotel, a community center, and the Mid-State Signs manufacturing business and showroom.
A more pleasant place
From Bozeman to Winifred, from the blue and gold of the Bobcats to the red and white of the Winifred Red Raiders (called the Outlaws when they co-op with Roy for sports) Asbjornson is driven by what he calls his philosophy.
"Basically, I believe that my success in life is contingent not only upon what I have done, but what people have done for me, and what institutions have done for me," he said. "And wherever I've lived I've received some virtue."
Asbjornson is conscious of the fact that his giving gets noticed because of the money he can provide. In talking about the school and his other contributions to Winifred, he emphasized that he's not the only person doing important things.
"There are a lot of people who don't make very much money but they give a lot of themselves," he said.
He added that part of his effort to give back is to express gratitude for the help he's been given over his life.
"There are a lot of people who are no longer with us anymore that you wish you could just tell them how great an influence they were, and how wonderful something they did for you was that you didn't recognize it or you didn't appreciate it or you didn't say anything when it happened," he said. "Well that's kind of what has brought me along."
Asbjornson said he doesn't want Winifred to go the way of some other small towns. "I'm trying to change the trajectory of the town," he said. "...I try with what I do there to try and make the town more of a pleasant place for the people who live there.
"And I've given it a future, and I think in Winifred's case I may not have given it a full future but I've certainly changed the trajectory of the town considerably by what I've done."
Construction has already brought an uptick in business for the hotel in town and at the grocery store, and businesses could see bigger increases as construction picks up steam this summer. In a typically year hunting season is one of the busiest times for Winifred businesses.
Asbjornson recalled growing up in Winifred was like having parents all over town. Families looked out for each other and people tried to help each other however they could. His father, he said, ran a small garage but as the town mechanic he was responsible for just about everything including plumbing and wiring. For people who couldn't pay, Asbjornson said his father helped them anyway.
Winifred is a place where "everybody is concerned about everybody in town," he said.
Of course when discussions began about a school construction project in the range of tens of millions of dollars, there were plenty of concerns.
Winifred superintendent and local rancher Chad Fordyce has heard just about all of them.
Change in and of itself isn't necessarily what people are looking or in Winifred, and so the potential for growth could be worrisome for some in the community.
"We live out here because we like it small, we like a small school, we like a small, close environment. If it gets too big, people are gonna balk at that around here."
Eileen Stulc, the general manager at the Winifred Grocery store in town said that for a lot of people the concern isn't that the town won't be able to maintain its population.
"A lot of people don't really want to grow, because we like knowing our neighbors. That's my general take on how most people feel," she said.
Where's the money?
"The biggest thing people worried about is like, 'Where's the money? You know, is the money in your account?' That's the thing that scares everybody around here. They're like 'OK, yeah, we can build this thing, but how are we going to pay for it? And how are we going to make sure we can maintain it over the years?' " Fordyce said.
"...And then part of it is people have gotten kind of used to it, because he's done some big things in town," he said. "He's built a big community center, he's done a lot of those things. And so people are kind of getting used to like well, 'Norm's got his eye set on this and so we know some things are gonna happen."
Asbjornson is providing more money than it costs to build the school to help cover operating costs if increased enrollment doesn't make up for those increases, according to Gordon Wichman, the chair of the school board in Winifred. Improved insulation and other infrastructure in the school will also help bring down costs.
"Overall I think the project really isn't going to end up being that much of an increase in expenditures," he said.
Fordyce said that efforts were made to inform people along the way and seek community feedback, although the pandemic complicated some of those efforts. Eaton, with A&E, said that part of the planning involved designing a facility that will be within the district's ability to managed and maintain.
The original project was not on quite the same scale as what's underway now. Discussions began a few years ago about finally trying to get a new music room. The music room is near the lunch room and the noise is impossible to ignore, according to the superintendent. Fordyce said the school district decided to dream big and came to Asbjornson with a proposal for the new music room, a practice gym and a couple of classrooms. It would've been around $2 million. Initially, he wasn't interested, so the school decided to go ahead on its own. But Asbjornson eventually called back and said he wanted in, and things got bigger and bigger.
This kind of funding is hard to imagine for many rural communities in the state, and Fordyce knows as much. The original $2 million dollar project was about what the district estimated taxpayers would be willing to finance on their own for essential things.
As is, the school functions well and students are high performers, according to the superintendent. Fordyce said not everything in the new project is essential, but it opens up exciting possibilities, including educational opportunities with colleges and universities in the state and more preparation for trade schools.
"We're going to get stuff in this building that's going to be great and I wish every school had it in the state," he said.
College for free
This isn't Asbjornson's first foray into education in Winifred. He has also set up a scholarship fund offering a full-ride scholarship to any Winifred graduate who goes to MSU. "It's phenomenal," Fordyce said.
Fordyce estimated the new school project to be around $40 million, with the school putting up $500,000 of it. Eaton with A&E, put construction costs at around $33 million. There are also ongoing discussions with Asbjornson about funding for some additional teaching positions. Even with the various perks available for teachers in Winifred, Fordyce said the school district isn't unlike other rural Montana school districts in its struggles to recruit teachers.
Last week they were trying to hire two special-ed teachers and one ag teacher. For the ag position, Fordyce said the school district has a single applicant.
"It's kind of crazy. You would think more people would look at this and go 'Holy smokes,' my kids can go to college for free," Fordyce said.
The school and the educational opportunity it offers her young son is what brought back 29-year-old Rani Hawks to her hometown after moving away about 10 years ago. Hawks does just about every job imaginable at the hotel, from cleaning rooms to working the phones to answering calls for service in the dead of night.
"I mean our teachers, our faculty, everybody's just great up there. And it's a small community so everyone's really involved. Sports are huge," she said. Hawks said she's aware of people who want to come back to Winifred, but can't for various reasons.
"You're lucky to be able to come back. Either your family has a ranch and that's what you're doing and you're raising a family on there or you're like me who got really lucky to get this," she said, referring to her job.
The school is the biggest employer in town, and is a focal point within the community. The school was recently prepping for one of its biggest events of the year, a dinner and musical production. The show this year is the Addams Family musical and has sold hundreds of tickets across its two night run. A set design for a decrepit mansion has taken over the gymnasium stage, and Fordyce laughed at the sight of a mock tombstone students made for "Chad F Just Because."
Likely the other largest employer in town is Mid-State Signs, which employs 11 people. Asbjornson bought the business years ago and moved it from Lewistown up to Winifred. Prior to Asbjornson's purchase Mid-State Signs had was run by just a couple of people, according to general manager Gordon Wichman. The business has since grown.
The company produces custom signs throughout the northwest, and produces custom designed shirts, hats, mugs and posters, among other things. Some of the high tech equipment in the sprawling, partially underground business is capable of bending and cutting metal into shapes guided by design specifications input into computers.
One drawback operating out of Winifred is transportation of finished signs. Wichman said that in order to avoid products arriving damaged, he and a salesman do the delivery themselves. "I was putting 5,000 miles a month on before we hired our sales guy," he said.
Wichman grew up in Hilger south of Winifred and originally was coming back to Winifred to become the district's ag teacher, having spent 14 years teaching ag elsewhere. But the position didn't open up as planned, and eventually he found himself working at Mid-State signs in Lewistown until the Winifred building was complete. Asbjornson also built a house for Wichman and his wife Mary in town. The couple have two biological children, 14 adopted children and as Wichman put it seven others who call them mom and dad. The school is a big part of most people's lives in Winifred, but for Wichman especially. He also serves as the chairman of the school board.
"We've been a big draw because of the things that he's done at that school, and the city in general, the community hall, the thousands of trees he's planted around town.
Wichman expects the school will grow. In some cases people are taking their kids from Lewistown to Hilger to take the bus to Winifred. Neighboring schools are continuing to shrink. It's possible Winifred could eventually absorb those school populations. Wichman said they hear from people who are interested in moving to Winifred not only because of the school project but because of the scholarships. There is, however, a housing shortage in Winifred.
"You go to all these other old towns, and you're like 'Oh, they've got a million empty houses sitting around.' Here we've got a few empty houses sitting around," Wichman said.
As it turns out, Wichman says more housing is also something Norm Asbjornson has his eye on for Winifred. Wichman said he has seen preliminary drawings for an apartment building in town.