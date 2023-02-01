Charges allege attempted rape and murder in Cormier Road shooting

A man will appear in court Thursday after being charged with trying to rape a girl, and shooting her and a woman on a rural road south of Billings.

Carl Chester Alden, 32, is facing two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, one count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of assault with a weapon. He has also been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon as alternative to the two attempted homicide counts. Both victims went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head, one of whom is a 14-year-old girl being treated at a children’s hospital in Colorado.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of 9900 Cormier Road on Monday, according to charging documents. The call took them about 20 miles south of Billings in a region filled almost entirely by farmland. Deputies spoke with a man who was grading the road when two people ran to him after shots were fired, court documents said.

Investigators then met with an 18-year-old woman who was in the vehicle of a concerned bystander, charging documents said. She was allegedly bleeding from her jaw, and told deputies Alden had shot her, and he was still in the area in a Dodge SUV. A 14-year-old girl, according to court documents, was with Alden.

One of those who ran from the Dodge allegedly told deputies she, the two victims, Alden and a fifth person left Lodge Grass earlier that day. With Alden at the wheel, court documents said, they traveled to Billings and then to Pryor. Instead of returning to Lodge Grass, Alden allegedly took the group into the rural countryside. The witness said Alden acted erratically, according to charging documents, using meth and drawing a revolver to shoot a road sign.

An argument erupted between the 14-year-old girl and Alden, court documents said, which ended with Alden shooting her and the 18-year-old woman. While he was firing, Alden allegedly drove the SUV into a ditch. He ordered the two others in the vehicle to “get rid of the girls,” according to charging documents. They allegedly refused and ran away from the SUV.

Deputies found the Dodge and commanded Alden to get out of the SUV and walk backwards toward them. He got out of the vehicle, but allegedly charged at law enforcement who used their Tasers and placed him in handcuffs. His clothes, according to charging documents, were covered in blood.

Investigators found the girl, identified in court documents as “L” in the back seat. She was awake and breathing, according to charging documents, but suffering from trauma to her head. She also allegedly showed signs of sexual abuse. Deputies gave her first aid until ambulance crews took L. and the 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Deputies searched the SUV and allegedly found an unwrapped condom, along with empty bullet casings and live rounds.

The 18-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to her face and neck. L. was eventually flown to Denver, charging documents said, where she is being treated for a bullet entering her brain.

Before deputies could question him at the sheriff’s office, Alden allegedly had trouble staying awake. He had white powder under his nose, according to charging documents, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Alden was previously sentenced in 2014 to five years of federal supervision after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He admitted in court that he could have been the driver in a crash that killed a 23-year-old man on the Crow Reservation, but he had been drinking earlier in the day and could not remember.

If convicted of attempted homicide or attempted rape, Alden could be sentenced up to life in prison. He has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since Tuesday, and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday.