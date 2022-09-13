Charges filed against 2 jail escapees and 3 others who helped them

Five men are facing felony charges in connection to the escape of two Yellowstone County Detention Facility inmates and their attempted flight from authorities.

Cody Joseph Vernon Flesch and Quincy Dean Pfister were charged Monday with escaping from custody and criminal mischief, both felonies. The two were arrested that same day by Billings Police officers after a vehicle chase that ended near MetraPark. Both have ongoing cases in Yellowstone County District Court, with Flesch alleged to have attempted escaping the jail two other times over the past year.

“This was an oversight on our part, this was on us, but it was not due to a lack of procedures that are in place,” said Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The sheriff’s office is responsible for oversight and operations of the jail.

Three men traveling with Pfister and Flesch the day of their arrest are facing accusations amounting to 10 charges in district court between the three of them. Joseph Henry Gonzales faces two counts of obstructing justice. Joseph Leon Gonzales has similarly been charged with two counts of obstructing justice, along with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and fleeing from an officer. Jeffrey Wayne Follet was charged with two counts of obstructing justice, obstructing a peace officer and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Linder announced Sunday evening that Flesch and Pfister had escaped from the jail. Surveillance footage showed the two climbing out of the window to their cell around 8:15 p.m., according to charging documents. Additional footage allegedly showed both men running across the jail’s property, climbing a fence and disappearing into some nearby trees. Additional deputies were dispatched to the jail in response to the escape about 15 minutes later.

Inside the jail cell, investigators allegedly found the window frame had been knocked out, with bits of the brick wall that surrounded the window scattered across the bunk bed and floor. Metal beneath the window frame was bent at a 90-degree angle.

A $1 million warrant was issued for Flesch’s arrest, signed by District Judge Ashley Harada. Judge Mary Knisely signed a $2 million warrant for the arrest of Pfister. Members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department took part in the search effort.

On Monday, the BPD Street Crimes Unit received a tip that Pfister and Flesch may be at the Colonial Apartments on the 200 block of South 28th Street. While checking the apartment complex, a BPD officer saw a man pacing back and forth in front of the building, according to court documents. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Joseph Henry Gonzales. A beige sedan pulled up to the apartments, and four men walked out of the apartments and got into the car, two of whom appeared to be Pfister and Flesch.

The officer followed the car north, court documents said, and activated his lights while they were traveling east on First Avenue North. Joseph Leon Gonzales, 44, was later identified as the driver of the car, and allegedly refused to stop. He drove through a stop sign to avoid officers, according to charging documents, before several cruisers cut him off on Main Street near MetraPark.

When police ordered everyone in the car, a passenger, 34-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Follet, stepped out of the rear right door. He was allegedly carrying a pistol, and initially refused commands to drop it. After letting go of the gun, he then tried to run from officers, according to court documents. He was placed into custody soon after.

Police pulled Joseph Leon Gonzales and Joseph Henry Gonzales from the front seats. Flesch and Pfister were allegedly found in the back seat.

During a search of Joseph Leon Gonzales at the county jail, officers allegedly found him carrying 15 pills stamped with “M30.” Similar pills have previously been identified as the synthetic opioid fentanyl, pressed to mimic the appearance of prescription painkillers. The pills with Gonzales have been identified as fentanyl, court documents said, according to a preliminary analysis.

Linder said Sunday’s jail break was the first successful escape from YCDF in at least a decade. He would not comment on how the two managed to carve out the window of their cell, or what led to their arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

“I’ll just say the agencies involved all coordinated well, and got it done in a relatively quick fashion,” Linder said.

Linder has previously stated that consistently operating at or over capacity at the jail has placed a strain on detention officers. The jail has a stated capacity of 434 inmates, the Gazette previously reported. As of Wednesday morning, the jail roster listed more than 550 inmates.

Flesch, 31, had previously been sentenced over the past decade in Powell and Cascade counties for several felonies, including aggravated assault and burglary. He entered YCDF in June of last year and charged with felony theft. That same month, and again in October, Flesch allegedly tried to flee the jail.

Shortly after his initial arrest, according to court documents, he attempted arranging his escape with two other people outside of the jail. Per recorded phone calls between them and Flesch, he allegedly planned to cut his arm so severely that he would need treatment at a local hospital. Then, someone would apparently ambush the ambulance carrying Flesch and help him escape. When the conversations were brought the attention of authorities, a different route was taken and additional officers traveled with the ambulance. Prosecutors charged Flesch with four felonies in August 2021: two counts of solicitation to commit escape and two counts of attempted escape.

In October 2021, Flesch was charged with attempted escape and criminal mischief. Detention officers searched Flesch’s cell on the jail's second floor after allegedly seeing heavy damage to the window of his cell. Inside Flesch’s personal tub, investigators also found a drawn map of YCDF showing where his cell window was, and where someone could walk to drop off drugs, a hammer and a cell phone, according to court documents. Flesch pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Including the most recent escape allegations, and previous charges for attempted escape, Flesch currently has six ongoing cases in Yellowstone County District Court, according to court records.

Pfister, 23, was booked into YCDF in February 2022. He was facing a robbery charge at the time of his alleged escape Sunday. In 2016, he was sentenced in Custer County for assault with a weapon and assaulting an officer.

If convicted of escaping custody while charged with a felony, Flesch and Pfister face up to 10 years in prison. A criminal mischief conviction comes with a possibility of 10 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $50,000. Obstructing justice is also punishable by up to 10 years of prison time.

All five men are scheduled to make their initial appearances in court Wednesday.