Charges filed in connection with crash that killed Billings teen

A 20-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from a 2021 crash that killed a Billings teenager.
Christian James Harshbarger is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault and two counts of criminal endangerment in Yellowstone County District Court. A combination of speed, marijuana use and distracted driving are alleged to have been factors in the crash, according to an affidavit filed in court.
The charges come almost a year to the day after a pickup truck driven by Harshbarger collided with a sedan driven by 17-year-old Christine Croft in the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane. Christine was traveling Feb. 2, 2021 with her younger sister after school to pick up another sibling from daycare, The Gazette previously reported.
The two were traveling north in a Toyota Camry on Virginia Lane, court documents say, when they came to Rimrock Road. At the time, only a stop sign directed traffic at the partially obscured intersection. As the Croft sisters were turning left onto Rimrock Road, Harshbarger was coming east in a Dodge Ram. He was traveling approximately 52 mph, the investigation later determined, in a zone with a posted limit of 35 mph. The truck struck the Camry on the driver’s side.
Rescue crews pronounced Christine dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to a Billings hospital for a series of surgeries. Harshbarger and two other passengers in the pickup were treated for minor injuries.
Harshbarger reportedly cooperated with investigators in providing a blood sample, offering his phone to search and speaking with police after the crash. Testing showed he had a 11 ng/ml of THC in his blood. In Montana, it is a crime to drive a vehicle with 5ng/ml or more THC, the psychoactive compound of marijuana, in your blood.
The City of Billings has since installed a traffic light at the intersection, previously known by officials as one of the most dangerous in the city. That was in part due to a stucco and brick wall built between 2007 and 2008 on the intersection’s southwest corner. Christine’s family filed a lawsuit in October 2021 against both the city and Harshbarger, claiming partly that officials knew the potential that the intersection had for deadly crashes.
Harshbarger said in an interview with police that he smoked a dab pen, used to vaporize a wax concentration of cannabis, about six hours before the crash. While traveling down Rimrock Road, he said he saw a friend traveling in the opposite direction and pointed to him. He told police he stayed within his lane, but when he focused back on the road, the Camry driven by Christine was in front of him. Harshbarger said he hit the brakes, but they did not work. Evidence gathered from the scene, according to charging documents, showed no signs of braking on the part of Harshbarger.
If convicted of vehicular homicide while under the influence, Harshbarger could be imprisoned for up to 30 years and fined up to $50,000. A conviction for negligent vehicular homicide comes with up to 10 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
Harshbarger is not currently in custody, and has yet to appear in court to answer the charges.
Later this week, Billings man Andrew David Sherod is scheduled to change his plea in Yellowstone County District Court. He has also been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence. In August 2019, Sherod was allegedly under the influence of cannabis when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a motorcycle at Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street. The driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old Billings man, died at the scene.