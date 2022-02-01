Charges filed in connection with crash that killed Billings teen

Harshbarger reportedly cooperated with investigators in providing a blood sample, offering his phone to search and speaking with police after the crash. Testing showed he had a 11 ng/ml of THC in his blood. In Montana, it is a crime to drive a vehicle with 5ng/ml or more THC, the psychoactive compound of marijuana, in your blood.

The City of Billings has since installed a traffic light at the intersection, previously known by officials as one of the most dangerous in the city. That was in part due to a stucco and brick wall built between 2007 and 2008 on the intersection’s southwest corner. Christine’s family filed a lawsuit in October 2021 against both the city and Harshbarger, claiming partly that officials knew the potential that the intersection had for deadly crashes.