The Stillwater Run and Ride, a charity event benefiting Absarokee's nonprofit groups, will be held on June 3.

Participants can compete in a 5k or 10k run or a 25-mile gravel bike ride. The entry fee is $40 for adults, $20 for youngsters. Proceeds go to the Absarokee Community Foundation.

The bike ride will start in Fishtail at 7:30 a.m. with the run beginning at 8:30 a.m. with staggered starts from the Circle T baseball fields west of Absarokee.

The bike ride winds through the hilly backroads of southern Stillwater County, including the Tippet Rise Art Center. The run is a mostly flat, scenic course along the Stillwater River. Virtual competitors are also invited to take part. On-site camping is available.

For more information, go to www.absarokeecommunityfoundation.org. In addition to helping charities, proceeds from the race assist with disaster relief efforts.