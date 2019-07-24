The Charles M. Bair Family Trust recently granted funding to the Billings Family YMCA to purchase a 15-passenger bus to transport youth participating in Y Summer Camps, and its afterschool and Summer Learning Loss Prevention program. It will be used year-round for enrichment programs, the YMCA said in a press release.
In addition to transporting youth, the YMCA partners with the American Cancer Society, Big Sky State Games, MetraPark and the Billings Downtown Association to provide shuttle service to their events.