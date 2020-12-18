Chase Bank coming to Billings

A branch of Chase Bank will open in Billings in the near future, setting up shop next to WinCo Foods on the West End.
A search of the Chase Bank website indicates this would be the first branch of the bank in Montana.
The lot at the corner of 24th Street West and Central Avenue was divided into a handful of parcels when the old Kmart building there was torn down and WinCo Foods was built.
After WinCo's construction, three lots were left. The first, which sits to the east of WinCo on 24th Street was snagged by chain restaurant Panera Bread, which opened last year.
The second lot, which sits to the north of WinCo along Central Avenue, appears to have been grabbed by Chase Bank. The bank recently set up a sign on the lot announcing its arrival. Representatives from Chase have not returned calls or emails seeking comment.
The third lot is still being advertised.
MoDakCo, a small LLC out of Rapid City, South Dakota, owns the entire site, including the land on which Hardee's sits. Hardee's renewed its lease with MoDakCo last fall and will continue to operate on the corner of 24th and Central for the next decade.
The three lots on the property that surround WinCo were carved out by MoDakCo when it negotiated the WinCo deal in an effort to attract more business to the corner.
