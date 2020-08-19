You are the owner of this article.
Chase ends in wreck, arrest on South 27th Street
Chase ends in wreck, arrest on South 27th Street

I-90 onramp crash

Members of the Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office work at the scene of a crash following a law enforcement pursuit at the S 27th Street onramp to I-90 in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

A 33-year-old Billings woman was arrested after a chase that started on the east side of Billings ended in a wreck on the I-90 West on ramp at South 27th Street Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling said authorities received a complaint about three people drinking in a Chevrolet Lumina near mile marker 477 on I-90 West, traveling from Hardin to Billings. When officers responded, the driver led them on a chase that drew MHP troopers, Billings police and Yellowstone County deputies.

The chase ended when the Lumina drove head-on into the guard rail of the I-90 on ramp.

"It looked like she was trying to go into the city by taking the off ramp onto South 27th Street and was unable to negotiate that turn," Snelling said. 

Snelling said the driver then left the vehicle on foot and ran down the hill of the overpass, where she was found hiding under a parked trailer and arrested. 

The two passengers were released from custody, and no injuries were reported. 

After conducting a field sobriety test, Snelling said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash. 

A week prior, a federal fugitive was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service after fleeing in a Cadillac that he wrecked on North Frontage Road near the Johnson Lane exit.

