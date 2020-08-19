Chase ends in wreck, arrest on South 27th Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old Billings woman was arrested after a chase that started on the east side of Billings ended in a wreck on the I-90 West on ramp at South 27th Street Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling said authorities received a complaint about three people drinking in a Chevrolet Lumina near mile marker 477 on I-90 West, traveling from Hardin to Billings. When officers responded, the driver led them on a chase that drew MHP troopers, Billings police and Yellowstone County deputies.

The chase ended when the Lumina drove head-on into the guard rail of the I-90 on ramp.

"It looked like she was trying to go into the city by taking the off ramp onto South 27th Street and was unable to negotiate that turn," Snelling said.

Snelling said the driver then left the vehicle on foot and ran down the hill of the overpass, where she was found hiding under a parked trailer and arrested.

The two passengers were released from custody, and no injuries were reported.

After conducting a field sobriety test, Snelling said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.