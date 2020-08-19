Chase ends in wreck, arrests on South 27th Street

Three people are in custody after a chase that started on the east side of Billings ended in a wreck on the I-90 West on ramp at South 27th Street Wednesday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchel said authorities received a driving complaint. When officers responded, the driver of the Chevrolet Lumina led them on a chase that drew MHP troopers, Billings police and Yellowstone County deputies.
The chase ended when the Lumina drove head-on into the guard rail of the I-90 on ramp. Mitchell said there were no injuries. Although a portion of South 27th Street was down to one lane, the on ramp had not been closed off to traffic as of 4:30 p.m.
A week prior, a federal fugitive was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service after fleeing in a Cadillac that he wrecked on North Frontage Road near the Johnson Lane exit.
