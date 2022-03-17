Chase from Lockwood into Billings ends with no arrests

Yellowstone County law enforcement chased a stolen vehicle from Lockwood into Billings on Thursday afternoon, with the pursuit ending with the vehicle’s driver rolling over spikes, abandoning the SUV on the South Side and eluding law enforcement.

No arrests have been made in connection to the chase, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette, but the vehicle was recovered, albeit with tire damage.

A Yellowstone County deputy identified a white GMC Sierra in Lockwood as having been reported stolen, Linder said, and attempted to stop the driver. The SUV drove off, with several vehicles following. Before the Sierra reached Billings, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, deputies managed to lay tire spikes in its path. Despite rolling over the spikes, the driver of the Sierra continued into Billings. When the vehicle reached 1st Avenue North, law enforcement called off the chase in the interest of public safety.

“Our guys decided it was too risky,” said Linder, who joined in the pursuit and subsequent search for the suspects involved via helicopter.

County law enforcement found the Sierra at South 27th Street and Third Avenue South, and did not find any suspects after a search of the area. Nobody was injured during the chase, Linder said.

Calls to the Billings Police Department for updates on any arrests made or suspects identified were not returned by press time.

