Chase Hawks Memorial Association scholarships available

The Chase Hawks Memorial Association has applications available for this year's Frank Chesarek Memorial Scholarship Award.

Four scholarships will be awarded at $2,500, $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000. Applicants must be pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education or a certification from an accredited trade or vocational institution and live within 150 miles of Billings. Scholarships are open to both recent high school graduates and those currently enrolled in a high education institution. Applications are due by March 31.

For more information you can call the Chase Hawks Memorial Association office at 406-248-9295 or email info@chasehawks.com. Applications can be found on the Chase Hawks website, www.chasehawks.com

The scholarship program was established as another way for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association to extend assistance to the community and to expand the impact of their mission, Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

In 2018, the organization grieved the loss of one of their founding members, Frank Chesarek. Chesarek was an educator and dedicated his life to helping others. To honor his work and devotion to the organization, the scholarships were named in his honor.