Chase Hawks Memorial plans Race for Chase

The Chase Hawks Memorial Association will host a virtual Race for Chase on Oct. 10-17 to help raise funds for the organization's crisis fund.
Founded in 1994, the Chase Hawks Memorial Association provides financial assistance to families in crisis in the Billings area.
Runners may choose from a 10K, 5K or 1-mile fun run and will receive a swag bag that will include gifts from sponsors and a race tee shirt. Participants may pick the day, the place and the pace they want to run. At the completion of their race, they can share their selfies on the Chase Hawks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media accounts using the hashtags #raceforchase and #runninofftherona, according to a press release from organizers.
Entries close Oct. 8. Swag bag pickup will be Oct. 8-9 at Play It Again Sports, 1005 24th St. W.
To register for the race, go to www.runsignup.com/raceforchase.
For more information, go to www.chasehawks.com.
