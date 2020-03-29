Checkpoints set up on Crow Reservation to prevent spread of COVID-19

Not Afraid said he wasn't aware of any major issues relating to the checkpoints, which were being operated by the tribe.

"One of the officers at the checkpoint told me they would ask the vehicle operators or the drivers, are they aware of the governor's order? And are they aware of Bighorn County's order? And are they aware of the tribe's order? And then they just educate them about it," Not Afraid said. "A good majority of them would say 'Oh, we didn't know that,' and then they would turn around, according to one of the officers I talked to this morning."

In a Facebook Live video Sunday afternoon Not Afraid discussed COVID-19 as it relates to the Crow Tribe. During the 26-minute video, Not Afraid said at one point that the tribe was seeing people coming from out of state to the reservation, not necessarily because of recreation, but because of its lack of COVID-19 cases.

"We do have people who are coming with campers, just staging up with campers, and we professionally and kindly ask them to keep moving on down the road," Not Afraid said.

Speaking later, Not Afraid said that he was aware of three such recent incidents as of Saturday.

