Checkpoints set up on Crow Reservation to prevent spread of COVID-19

Tribal officials opened a series of checkpoints Sunday to limit travel on the Crow Reservation and the spread of COVID-19 in tribal communities.

One checkpoint was to stop out-of-state residents from entering tribal lands, and another checkpoint was to determine the nature of business someone might have coming onto Crow Tribe land, Tribal Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid said Sunday afternoon.

"If the business isn't recreational, we are kindly asking them to either carry on or turn around," Not Afraid said.

For now, the plan is to maintain the checkpoints until April 10.

Not Afraid said he wasn't aware of any major issues relating to the checkpoints, which were being operated by the tribe.

"One of the officers at the checkpoint told me they would ask the vehicle operators or the drivers, are they aware of the governor's order? And are they aware of Bighorn County's order? And are they aware of the tribe's order? And then they just educate them about it," Not Afraid said. "A good majority of them would say 'Oh, we didn't know that,' and then they would turn around, according to one of the officers I talked to this morning."