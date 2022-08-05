Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

A Yellowstone County district judge sentenced a Chicago man this week to nearly eight decades in prison for shooting a man dead at a Billings house party in 2020.

Lorenzo James Harris was cuffed and restrained in court, where District Judge Michael G. Moses gave his decision for counts of deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and other felonies and misdemeanors. Moses acted as the sole juror in Harris’ homicide case as it went to bench trial earlier this year, an exceptionally rare occurrence, and a first for Moses.

“No one has ever placed their trust in a judge instead of a jury in a homicide case, that I am aware of, in the state of Montana. … And this was a homicide case, one of the cases that I considered the most difficult to work my way through,” Moses said Thursday in court.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a shooting on the South Side in late December 2020. They found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his neck laying in the front yard of a home on the 2800 block of Third Avenue South. Ambulance crews took the man, later identified as 39-year-old James Williams, to a local hospital. The Mississippi man died three days later from a single bullet that went through his shoulder, pierced his neck and went into his chest.

Williams was shot at a party in a home rented by Harris’ mother, where he and his brother, Carvell Scott, lived. In the months after the shooting, investigators used surveillance and cell phone footage, along with testimony from witnesses and Harris’ cellmate, to piece together a timeline of events.

Harris, Scott, Williams and several other were at Shooters Bar, according to court documents, when they went to Harris’ mother’s house. Although testimonies varied on its cause, a fight erupted between Harris and Williams. As the fight escalated, Harris pulled a gun and shot Williams. There was no video evidence showing Harris pulling the trigger, documents said, nor did any witnesses testify to seeing the shooting. After pleading not guilty to the deliberate homicide accusation and maintaining his innocence through his bench trial, Harris admitted to being Williams’ killer Thursday.

“Yes, I’m the man that shot James Williams that night...I was in the heat of the moment, drunk, but I am the man that shot the man,” said Harris, sober and stoic through his sentencing.

At the time of the shooting, Harris had two cases still pending in Yellowstone County. He was charged partner or family member assault in the summer of 2020. Per his release order, Harris was barred from visiting bars or drinking alcohol until the court had processed his case.

Harris, who grew up in Chicago moved to Montana in 2020 with two of his children. Since at least age 13, he was effectively homeless and without any family or guidance, according to details of his life shared Thursday. He was arrested at 16 years old for stealing a car at gunpoint. Considering the environment in which Harris came of age, Moses said Thursday, the teenage Harris “didn’t have a chance from day one.”

In early December 2020, about two weeks before he shot Williams, Billings police arrested Harris on the Rims when he was allegedly waving around a firearm. Harris, apparently smelling like hard liquor, was belligerent during the arrest.

County prosecutors played footage taken from inside the police cruiser that took Harris to Yellowstone County Detention Facility in court Thursday. Several officers dumped him in the back of the cruiser on his stomach. He managed to twist himself around and kicked a window loose in the vehicle. In between screaming obscenities, he used his feet to knock out the camera in the back seat. The officer driving the vehicle, fearing that Harris might kick his way out of custody, turned on his emergency lights to get to jail as fast as he could.

Harris was released from custody after pleading not guilty to criminal endangerment and criminal mischief charges. By January 2021, he was back in Chicago and identified as a person of interest in the murder of Williams. He was arrested in Cook County on several outstanding warrants and extradited back to Montana in March 2021.

Soon after entering YCDF, court documents said, Harris made two video calls in which he held a sign to the camera with a message to pass to his brother. The message read that Scott needed to “get more than 4 ppl to say I wasn’t there at that time.” Prosecutors filed charges of deliberate homicide and witness tampering against Harris in April 2021. He remained in jail on a $1 million bail.

In January 2022, defense attorneys and county prosecutors agreed to take the homicide and witness tampering case before a bench trial, with the decision of Harris’ innocence or guilt on Judge Moses.

The trial began at the end of March of this year and spanned six days. Defense attorneys argued that while Harris did attempt to establish a false alibi distancing himself from the time and place where Williams was shot, he was innocent in the shooting. They cited the lack of footage of Williams’ being shot, no eyewitnesses to the shooting and no murder weapon recovered. The court denied a motion to have the deliberate homicide charge dismissed for lack of evidence.

Prosecutors called 12 witnesses to testify before Judge Moses. Harris, according to prosecutors had the motive to shoot Williams, as he was losing a fist fight in his mother’s house. Unlike the other suspects in the investigation, it was Harris who fled to Chicago and tried to cover his involvement through a false alibi.

Among those 12 witnesses, prosecutors called a man who shared a cell with Harris at YCDF for several months. Harris opened up to the man, talking about his life in Chicago and eventually spoke about the night he shot Williams. Harris fought Williams over a woman, the man testified, and Harris shot him because he was disrespecting his mother’s home. Harris told the man he was aiming for Williams’ face, but hit his shoulder, according to court documents. The man jailed with Harris told the court Harris hung Williams’ obituary on their cell wall.

“I ran my mouth to my goofy-ass cellie…and he went back and told everything on me,” Harris said in a phone call from YCDF, a portion of which was played at his sentencing.

Judge Moses found Harris guilty of both homicide and witness tampering about a month after the trial.

Prosecutors recommended a life sentence, plus an additional 10 years in prison since Harris used a weapon in the murder and 10 more years for witness tampering. County attorneys Arielle Dean and Ed Zink presented several pieces of evidence to fortify their argument. Along with the recordings of Harris in the back of the patrol cruiser and calling from YCDF, they also played videos Harris had posted to social media in the weeks after the shooting in which he told his children “Montana police” would never catch him. Harris, Dean said in court, was a killer.

“Only one person pointed a gun at James Williams’ face and deliberately pulled the trigger, but then fled to Chicago with his two children. And just days after the murder, was taking videos on Snapchat of himself back in Chicago in hotel rooms with multiple naked women,” she said.

A member of Williams’ family offered a statement to the court ready by Zink. She asked Moses to impose the maximum possible sentence. Sitting through the trial forced her to relive the day she learned Williams had been shot. Moses finding Harris guilty of deliberate homicide has given her and her family a chance to heal. They want to spare any other family the same grief by imposing a life sentence on Harris, and keeping him from killing again.

Harris’ attorney, J. Gregory Tomicich with the Office of the Public Defender, pivoted his argument at sentencing. Instead of maintaining his innocence in the shooting, Tomicich said Harris shot Williams in a fit of anger that escalated during their fight. Harris never planned on killing Williams that night, according to Tomicich, and the man’s death was a tragic consequence of Harris being under the influence and provoked. When given the chance to offer a statement before his sentencing, Harris used it to offer his condolences to Williams’ family. Harris, a father of five, doesn’t know when he’ll see his kids again. He knows Williams will never be able to see his.

“What really hits home to him [Harris] is that James’ kids will never see their father again. So where are we at, your Honor? There is drug addiction. There are many bad habits. … There is a lifestyle that we don’t approve of. There is a culture here that we don’t understand. Does that mean Lorenzo is a throwaway person? No. We reject the notion that he is a killer, and that he’s going to kill again,” Tomicich said Thursday.

Harris’ defense asked Moses for a 40-year sentence, with the 10-year weapons enhancement and 10 years for witness tampering to run concurrently.

In asserting that his decision would be neutral, Judge Moses acknowledged that Harris was a Black man from Chicago with a tattooed face and a lengthy criminal record. Harris also always treated the court with respect throughout his case. Harris had opportunities to get treatment in his teens while he was incarcerated in Illinois, Moses said, but he never took the opportunities. He agreed with both defense attorneys and prosecutors in that there was a fight that preceded the shooting, and that it was Harris who picked up a gun, squeezed its trigger and shot Williams. Harris was a killer, Moses said.

Moses sentenced Harris to 65 years in Montana State Prison for killings Williams, plus 10 years for the weapons enhancement. For tampering with witness, Harris was given 10 years to be served consecutively. Harris reached plea agreements with prosecutors on his other two cases during his sentencing in which he admitted to charges of partner family member assault, criminal mischief and criminal endangerment. For restitution, Moses ordered Harris to pay $3,500 to cover funeral costs for Williams’ family and nearly $1,650 for the damage he inflicted on the BPD cruiser in December 2020. Moses did not place any parole restrictions on Harris' sentence.

“Mr. Harris, there’s light at the end of this tunnel, but you’re going to have to take advantage of everything you possibly can to get to that light as soon as possible,” Moses said at the end of the nearly three-hour sentencing hearing.