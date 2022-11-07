Chicago transplant to Billings discovers why rodeo still thrives in the West

This really was my first rodeo.

I grew up in the Midwest and moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.

I have been working as a reporter at the Gazette for a little over a month now, and when I arrived I felt a little out of place. Until attending the NILE rodeo recently, all I knew of cowboy culture came from watching old John Wayne movies with my father and grandfather.

Turns out modern ranch life isn't anything like cowboy movies, and rodeos aren't much like modern ranch life. Most cowboys now move cattle using four-wheelers, and there is not much call for bulldogging a runaway calf from horseback.

But what is true of western movies, ranching and rodeos is that cowboys and cowgirls are tough. My editor recalls watching a rodeo in Hardin where a bucking horse reared backward onto a cowboy, breaking the cowboy's leg. When the ambulance wheeled into the arena and paramedics reached to load the cowboy onto the gurney, he waved them off, hopped up onto his good leg, and loaded himself.

At the NILE championship rodeo at MetraPark, I arrived early and found the cowboys getting ready in the dusty rooms that ring the arena floor. They were self-segregated by event, the bareback riders in a plain, sickly-lit room, the saddle bronc riders in a dim storage room where they had to move boxes aside to find space for their gear bags, and the bull riders in some other room where you could occasionally hear the clang of the bells on their riggings.

Among the rooms was, not coincidentally, a medical office. Rodeoing is dangerous work. There has not been a rodeo held in which at least one thrown cowboy has not limped out of the arena. It is rare for a rodeo career not to be cut short by injuries.

With that danger and inevitable injury lurking, what I did not expect was how calm the cowboys were as they got ready. I was more stressed than they were when hours earlier I was buying my first snap shirt. The cowboys joked with each other, teased and gossiped as they taped up their arms, elbows and shoulders.

There is a lot of tape in rodeo.

Each man took at least half an hour meticulously wrapping tape, placing braces and spraying aerosols that makes the tape stick better. They repeated the process over and over until they were satisfied. By the end they each seemed to be wearing a cast.

During the taping and rig-checking ritual, they traded information about the horses they drew, sharing tips and warnings. It seemed weird to hear them helping each other to win, like the home team sharing its game plan with the visiting team. Cowboys do not get paid unless they ride better than the rest of the cowboys. But the rivalry among these athletes does not extend to trickery. There is an earned comradery that seems something like what soldiers and first responders feel.

“We are not trying to sabotage each other, [bareback riding] is hard enough,” said Tucker Zingg, a rider from Crow Agency.

The closer it came to launch time the more intense things got. Behind the bucking chutes, the cowboys paced, stretched and watched with clenched jaws as the first round of the horses were loaded. It smelled like dirt and wild animals.

But first, before the competition began, the arena was darkened. A 60-foot flag unfurled from the ceiling beams, fireworks exploded, and the 5,000 fans rose, hats over hearts, for the national anthem. There was a prayer seeking the almighty’s blessing not only on the athletes but on the "animal athletes" as well. When the lights came up, beautiful women with sparkly shirts galloped on horseback around the arena, holding flags and wearing sashes that identified them as rodeo queens.

Rodeo endures on nostalgia, a pining for a romanticized era that is slipping away. It is a costume drama, a cultural festival, a stirring pageant, albeit a pageant that could get you killed.

With that it was time.

Classic rock songs boomed and then one at a time the chutes banged open, the horses and bulls flying out like runaway locomotives, twisting and bucking, most of them easily tossing their riders into the dirt.

Eight seconds is a flash of time. Lifetimes of preparation, training and injuries for the cowboys boils down to a few seconds, about the amount of time it takes me to tie my shoes.

Eight quick seconds determines whether they go home empty handed or with just enough money to pay their insurance deductible.

It may have been my first rodeo, but it will not be my last. I loved every second of it.

Long live cowboys and cowgirls.

Long live the old west.

Long live the rodeo.