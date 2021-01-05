Chick-fil-A developer files request to build Billings restaurant

The popular chain restaurant Chick-fil-A is planning a Billings location, most likely on the corner of 24th Street West and Marketplace Street near Walmart.

“We are excited to be moving closer toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Billings,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in an email to The Billings Gazette.

While the company doesn’t have a firm dates about when a restaurant would open in Billings, the spokesperson said, “we look forward to joining the community.

A request for zoning clarification has been made with City of Billings Planning and Community Services Department by Utah-based TFC Rosebud, LLC. A diagram of preliminary site plans and landscape plans is labeled "Chick-fil-A."

The location is described as "on the northwest corner of Marketplace St. and 24th Street West." The plot is listed at 1.4 acres.

According to public documents, the construction of a restaurant with drive-up service is allowed in the controlled industrial zoning district at Marketplace Street and South 24th Street West.

Other items included in the zoning compliance request are also allowed in the district, including a drive-thru window, multiple drive-thru lanes, a children's play facility and more.