Chief Plenty Coups State Park to host Day of Honor Sept. 4

Day of Honor

Ellsworth Goes Ahead leads the Honor Guard for the grand entry at the Day of Honor at Chief Plenty Coups State Park in 2018. 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Chief Plenty Coups State Park in Pryor will host the annual Day of Honor that will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The free event will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 from 1-7:30 p.m. and will feature the Society of the Honor Guard from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Chief Plenty Coups attended the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in 1921.  He spoke and placed a war bonnet and coup stick—symbols of valor in battle—atop the unknown soldier’s casket. 

The afternoon will also have a drive-through feast for people to enjoy as a picnic in the park, the Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard, Crow drum group "Red Elk" and dancers, and a push dance competition.

The Wade Driftwood Band will perform from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information about the event, call 406-252-1289.

