Child porn found on hard drives leads to charges against Billings man

A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that discovered hundreds of images and some movies depicting child pornography on his devices, prosecutors alleged.

Dustin Kane Frey appeared Wednesday before Standing Master Laurie Grygiel and entered a plea of not guilty to the two counts. He was released on his own recognizance.

Beginning last year Billings Police were alerted to a local IP address transmitting images of child pornography through dark web tools. After the address made multiple transactions police acquired a search warrant and searched Frey’s home. They found a number of devices and hard drives that contained 549 images and 16 videos of child porn.

Frey gave a statement to the investigating detective saying he rebuilds computers as a hobby. He then denied viewing or downloading pornography he eventually told the detective that he “got curious” and watched some child porn videos. Eventually, Frey relented and admitted he viewed, downloaded and stored child pornography.

If convicted of either charge, Frey faces a possible life sentence or a sentence of no less than four years or more than 100 years.

