Children testing positive for meth leads to criminal charges for Billings woman

A Billings woman is facing felony charges after two of her children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and her toddler was found alone wandering a parking lot.

Starla Cheri Keller, 37, was arrested Thursday on a $50,000 warrant. The mother of four has been charged with six counts child endangerment. County prosecutors are accusing Keller of allowing her 3-year-old daughter to wander out of her house, which was filled with garbage, and neglecting all four of her children.

“The home was so full of trash and broken items that most of the home was not usable as a living area. Of three bedrooms on the ground floor, only one bedroom was moderately clear enough to be used as a bedroom,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

In late June, multiple Billings police officers responded to a toddler found walking alone behind the Albertsons on the 2300 block of Central Avenue. She didn’t know many words, but made it clear to police she wanted some water, court documents said.

The 3-year-old girl showed signs of neglect, detailed in court documents, which included having only one shoe on, a bite mark on her chest and a head wound. She was allegedly wearing a diaper that was several days old and filled with feces. She was covered with urine, and when an ambulance crew arrived, crew members told police they could smell that the girl possibly had a urinary tract infection.

Employees at Albertsons gave police diapers, wipes, food and water for the girl. A witness gave an officer the contact information for the girl’s mother, identified as Keller. She allegedly did not answer when called. Police called CPS agents to assist in the investigation.

After learning her address, police went to Keller’s home. Charging documents do not state Keller’s address, or how far the 3-year-old had wandered from her house. A Billings officer allegedly found the front door was open, and outside of the house there was a hatchet laying on the ground amidst toys, empty Twisted Tea cans and cans of bug spray. The officer knocked and announced himself through the open door.

Keller came to the door. After hearing that her daughter was found alone at Albertsons, court documents said, she told the officer she thought her 13-year-old daughter was watching her three other kids when she went to sleep. She left the house with her 4-year-old daughter and walked on foot to Albertsons.

By the time she arrived at Albertsons, her teenage daughter had reached the scene. With three of her children at Albertsons, Keller allegedly became irate with CPS workers. She said she would be calling an attorney, and accused authorities of trying to “take her kids,” court documents said.

CPS took custody of all of her kids, according to charging documents. Keller’s 7-year-old son was found with a relative that same day. Her 3-year-old daughter was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Within days, CPS tested two of the children for methamphetamine by taking hair samples. Both allegedly tested positive for high concentrations of meth, according to court documents.

Police documented the interior of Keller’s home, but she allegedly refused to let them access the basement. Along with the trash littered throughout the house, police found bottles of chemicals such as ammonia lying within easy access of the children, charging documents said.

In August, county prosecutors charged Keller with two counts of felony and four counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. District Judge Jessica Fehr signed a $50,000 warrant for her arrest a few days later. Keller is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Monday. The investigation into the accusations against Keller is still ongoing.

That same month, an interim committee of state lawmakers advanced a draft bill for the upcoming Legislature that, if passed, would reform the operations of CPS workers. Should the bill become law, the Montana Free Press reported, child protective specialists and law enforcement would need a judicial warrant to take children out of their homes in most cases, and legal counsel would be required for all children in cases of abuse and neglect.

The exceptions to the warrant requirement, according to the current language of the draft, would be in instances where children are likely to be victims of sexual or violent abuse in the time that it would take to receive a warrant.

In the most recent annual report from the Office of the Child and Family Ombudsman, 51 people in 2021 contacted the office with concerns that CPS had removed children from their homes without adequate evidence of abuse. The OCFO, tasked with identifying problems within the state’s child welfare system, also reported eight child fatalities in Montana for 2021, an increase from six in 2020 but a significant drop since the 17 reported in 2019.

In nearly every child fatality in 2021, according to the OCFO, there were prior indications of abuse and neglect. Those indications included drug and alcohol use on the part of their parents, along with domestic violence. Montana’s Child and Family Services Division had prior reports on seven of the eight children who died in 2021. CFSD has investigated an average of 620 reports of neglect and abuse every month over the past year, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

If convicted of felony child endangerment, Keller could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison. A misdemeanor child endangerment conviction comes with the possibility of up to six months in jail.

Tips of potential child abuse can be made to Child and Family Services Division by calling 1-866-820-5437.