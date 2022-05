The children’s section at the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public on May 16th for HVAC repairs.

The children’s section is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 17th. The closure may be extended in the event more time is required to complete repairs.

For more information or questions, please email Hannah Stewart-Freeman or call (406) 657-8295.

