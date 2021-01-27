 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chimney causes house fire on Billings far West End
editor's pick alert

Chimney causes house fire on Billings far West End

{{featured_button_text}}

A chimney fire at a home on the southwestern edge of Billings on Wednesday caused severe damage, but resulted in no injuries.

Billings Fire Department crews arrived at a home on the 2100 block of South 48th Street West around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department. Before extinguishing the blaze, the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the attic.

The wood stove chimney, the press release stated, caused the fire “in a concealed space in the residence.”

Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender is the fire’s lead investigator.

A series of house fires throughout January have gutted entire homes and resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Three residences burned in a single night in early January, spreading the city’s firefighting resources thin for several hours, and a fire at a home Jan. 16 burned through a truck, an attached garage and part of a home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News