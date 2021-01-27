Chimney fire damages home on Billings far West End

A chimney fire at a home on the southwestern edge of Billings on Wednesday caused severe damage, but resulted in no injuries.

Billings Fire Department crews arrived at a home on the 2100 block of South 48th Street West around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department. Before extinguishing the blaze, the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the attic.

The wood stove chimney, the press release stated, caused the fire “in a concealed space in the residence.”

Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender is the fire’s lead investigator.

A series of house fires throughout January have gutted entire homes and resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Three residences burned in a single night in early January, spreading the city’s firefighting resources thin for several hours, and a fire at a home Jan. 16 burned through a truck, an attached garage and part of a home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.