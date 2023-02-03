Chinese officials on Friday acknowledged the high-altitude balloon that hovered over Billings Wednesday was theirs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China insists the balloon that drew an armed response from U.S. military fighter jets and shut down flights at the Billings Airport is used mainly for meteorological research.

Word of something unusual in the skies over Billings first spread Wednesday afternoon when a "ground stop" was placed on regional airports, including Billings. No flights, including commercial air traffic, could land or depart in a 50-mile radius that included the Billings airport.

Scrambled to the area were fighter jets, AWACS and two refueling air tankers, according to Gazette sources. AWACS are long-range radar surveillance aircraft.

The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon, which was potentially flying over sensitive sites, because of concerns of hurting people on the ground.

The U.S. had no immediate response to the Chinese explanation, which came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to make his first trip to Beijing this weekend. The visit has not been formally announced, and it was unclear if the balloon's discovery would affect his travel plans, the Associated Press reported.

China in a statement blamed atmospheric winds called “Westerlies” and the balloon’s “limited self-steering capacity” as the reasons the airship “deviated from its planned course."

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure,” the ministry said. Force majeure is a legal term allowing for an extraordinary and unforeseeable event to exempt a party from fulfilling its part of an agreement.

“The Chinese side will continue communicating with the U.S. side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeur,” the ministry said.

According to sources, the balloon floated over the Aleutian Islands, across Canada and into U.S. airspace over Montana.

The U.S. has been tracking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon for a several days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials told the AP Thursday.

A senior defense official said the U.S. had “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. Montana is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The defense official said the U.S. did get fighter jets, including F-22s, ready to shoot down the balloon if ordered to by the White House. The Pentagon ultimately recommended against it, noting that even as the balloon was over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size would create a debris field large enough that it could have put people at risk.

President Joe Biden was briefed and asked the military to present options, according to a senior administration official, who was also not authorized to publicly discuss sensitive information. The senior defense official said the U.S. prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot down the balloon if ordered, the AP reported.