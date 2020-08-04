You have permission to edit this article.
Chinook helicopter loaded into giant cargo plane for trip to Indonesia
Chinook helicopter loaded into giant cargo plane for trip to Indonesia

Chinook to Indonesia

A Billings Flying Service Chinook helicopter is loaded onto a Russian Antonov AN-124 cargo airplane at the Billings airport Tuesday afternoon for a flight to Indonesia. 

A Billings Flying Service Chinook helicopter is loaded onto a Russian Antonov AN-124 cargo airplane at the Billings airport Tuesday afternoon for a flight to Indonesia.

The Indonesian government is staging the helicopter there for a year for firefighting operations. The Chinook will be operated by crews from Billings.

The Antonov AN-124 is the second largest airplane in the world and will be departing Billings on Wednesday morning.

