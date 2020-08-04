Chinook helicopter loaded into giant cargo plane for trip to Indonesia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings Flying Service Chinook helicopter is loaded onto a Russian Antonov AN-124 cargo airplane at the Billings airport Tuesday afternoon for a flight to Indonesia.

The Indonesian government is staging the helicopter there for a year for firefighting operations. The Chinook will be operated by crews from Billings.

The Antonov AN-124 is the second largest airplane in the world and will be departing Billings on Wednesday morning.

