Chippewa Cree chairman says Native American deaths by police "alarming;" department responds

Baker wrote that the Billings Police Department “continues to engage in excessive shootings and violence, particularly against persons of color,” and that distrust of police has grown as a result. Calls to the Rocky Boy’s government offices listed on the letterhead were not answered on Wednesday.

Baker’s letter was addressed to outgoing Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, whose office will review the BPD investigation into the shooting. The letter calls for a federal investigation into the BPD. A spokesman for Fox did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.

Duran said the family still had many questions about what exactly led up to her brother’s death, including why it might have taken multiple officers to subdue him, how a stun gun could have been deployed with no effect, and how many times he was struck by bullets.

A police spokesman said that per policy, no new information would be provided about the case while the investigation was ongoing.