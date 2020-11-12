Chippewa Cree chairman says Native American deaths by police "alarming;" department responds

In the month since 29-year-old Cole Stump was shot dead by Billings police, his tribal government has joined the call for greater scrutiny of the police department.
Stump was shot multiple times on the night of Oct. 12 in an apartment parking lot near the 2200 block of Avenue C.
Police said he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at them after refusing to put his hands behind his back. He’d been face down in a struggle with officers. Officers had used a stun gun but it had no effect, police said.
Stump’s family has set up a Facebook page titled “Justice for Coleman Stump," with photos of Stump riding horses and smiling with friends and family. His sister, Tasheena Duran, said he was a father of five.
In an Oct. 30 letter on Rocky Boy's letterhead posted to that Facebook page, Chippewa Cree Tribal Chairman Harlan Baker said Native Americans are "killed in police encounters at an alarming rate,” noting the deaths of Frank Joey Half and Preston David Bell in 2017.
Baker wrote that the Billings Police Department “continues to engage in excessive shootings and violence, particularly against persons of color,” and that distrust of police has grown as a result. Calls to the Rocky Boy’s government offices listed on the letterhead were not answered on Wednesday.
Baker’s letter was addressed to outgoing Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, whose office will review the BPD investigation into the shooting. The letter calls for a federal investigation into the BPD. A spokesman for Fox did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.
Duran said the family still had many questions about what exactly led up to her brother’s death, including why it might have taken multiple officers to subdue him, how a stun gun could have been deployed with no effect, and how many times he was struck by bullets.
A police spokesman said that per policy, no new information would be provided about the case while the investigation was ongoing.
Duran said she has another brother who works in law enforcement and that she is not “against police officers by any means.” But she said it was problematic that there was no body camera footage of the shooting, and said she would like to see on-duty shootings like the one that killed her brother investigated by an outside agency, and not by the Billings Police Department itself.
“He is loved,” Duran wrote. "No family deserves this kind of devastating news ever."
Duran is working to organize walks later this month in Billings, Great Falls and Box Elder in memory of her brother.
BPD data
The concerns of the Chippewa Cree chairman tie into a broader conversation about policing by a largely white department in a state where Native Americans are overrepresented in the criminal justice system.
This summer the Billings Police Department fielded a spate of requests for information on its policies, as national outrage grew over the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and others.
Both Billings and Montana have ranked relatively high for rates of fatal shootings by law enforcement. Since 2012, officers with the Billings Police Department have killed 13 individuals. In 10 of the cases, the individuals had brandished or shot a firearm. Other cases involved a knife or vehicle used as a weapon. In one case, the man killed was unarmed. The city settled that case for $550,000 but admitted no wrongdoing.
A previous analysis by The Billings Gazette found that between 2012 and 2019, four of the 40 people killed by police in Montana, or 10%, were identified as Native American on their death certificates. Native Americans account for roughly 6.7% of the state’s population.
In response to inquiries this summer, the department issued a lengthy statement on its Facebook page from Chief Rich St. John with information about things like no-knock warrants, use-of-force reporting and deescalation training. St. John said he was aware of the “current climate of frustration and resentment related to abuse of authority” and working to make sure department practices “reflect the best in policing.”
Lt. Brandon Wooley, the department's spokesman, has highlighted data that shows officers use force at the same rates across race groups. For instance, in 2019, 58% of the people the department arrested were white, 28% Native American, 5% Black and 5% Hispanic. During those arrests, subjects resisted and officers responded with force in 131 cases. Those 131 cases largely reflect the same rates per race group as the arrests: 60% were for whites, 27% for Native Americans, 8% for Hispanics and 5% for Blacks.
“Those percentages support that criminal behavior and suspect actions are what officers are reacting to and not color of skin,” Wooley wrote in an email Wednesday.
Wooley acknowledged the disproportionate share of arrests of Native Americans, saying it was part of the larger problem of overrepresentation in all aspects of the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime and as runaways.
Wooley said the media and police critics lose sight of the successful de-escalations officers complete, like the six-hour standoff Oct. 27 at the Rodeway Inn with Taylor Plainbull, who was arrested in connection with the killing of Lenita Goes Ahead. Plainbull has since been charged with first-degree murder. Wooley said deescalation examples like Plainbull's arrest were "routine and an expected standard."
"To say we treat a certain race different than others is not true,” Wooley said. "Suspect actions matter in law enforcement response, regardless of race."
Wooley also said officers have a legal right to defend themselves or others in the face of threat from an individual, and that officers are trained to use a proportional response, or what law enforcement calls “the continuum of force.”
The Billings Police Department investigates its own officer shootings. In the past, St. John has said it would be an “optimum” scenario for the state Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the cases, but that it didn’t have sufficient resources.
The Stump investigation will be forwarded to the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office and the Montana Department of Justice for review when it is complete.
A coroner’s inquest into the shooting is likely months away.
Juries in every inquest The Gazette has reported on since it began compiling the cases in 2012 have cleared officers of wrongdoing.
